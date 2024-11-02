The cast of Avengers dumps Hawkeye for a new project, sparking concerns Jeremy Renner has joined the Dark Side

The Avengers just assembled again for one last mission, and in unison, they jointly declared, “I am Kamala Harris, and I’m down with democracy.”

But much like in Avengers: Infinity War, one of the main members of the crew was missing again. Jeremy Renner chose, for still unspecified reasons, to opt out of the endorsement for Vice President Kamala Harris’ push for the presidency. This has already sparked some fans’ curiosity about why he’s not a part of the group’s push for a Harris presidency. One X user even quipped on a post by the Discussing Film official page featuring the Avengers’ endorsement, asking, “Does this mean Hawkeye is Trumpy?”

Does this mean Hawkeye is a trumpy https://t.co/bMeG5vM3w2 — Ozzy (@offmodescarab) October 31, 2024

It’s unlikely that Jeremy Renner is a Donald Trump supporter, however, since he’s publicly criticized Trump. But that’s not to say Renner couldn’t have changed his mind; if J.D. Vance is anything to go by, this political cycle has had its fair share of aisle-crossing from both sides. Essentially, Renner’s silence is being read as an endorsement by his fans.

It could be something else entirely, however. For instance, 50 Cent recently made a joke on his visit to The Breakfast Club, saying that he never wants to publicly endorse any politician and that’s the mistake Ye (aka Kanye West) made, which led him to his self-imposed exile in Japan. Renner could simply not want the attention. And there’s precedent to make us believe that might actually be the case.

Back when Renner was asked why he wasn’t in Avengers: Infinity War, he initially played coy and said it was just for storytelling reasons. But when pressed further by Variety, Renner said that he needed a break from acting and shared how the Avengers films took him to a level of fame he’s still not used to. He shared he’s still taken aback by seeing his face on cereal boxes. That’s to say it’s unlikely he’ll ever take to his socials to share why he wasn’t in his fellow Avengers’ endorsement video.

Jeremy Renner, however, does have something in common with Donald Trump. Hilariously, in 2017, Jeremy Renner and his team decided to engineer an entire social media app dedicated to Jeremy Renner and his fans, much like Donald Trump’s Truth Social. The idea for the app was for Jeremy Renner to give his fans exclusive stories and pictures, and they could all discuss him in a positive environment without distractions from the rest of the world. But unfortunately for Renner and his fans, people found this ridiculous, and trolls found a way to impersonate him, leading to Renner shutting down the app for good.

That app might be the last chance we had of Renner ever addressing the general public about anything, including his political opinions. But for our fans worried that the Avengers might be breaking up again as they did in Civil War — worry not, they still have those matching tattoos. So, unless Renner powers the Renner app back up and posts a picture of himself with a MAGA hat and his tattoo scrubbed off, we’ll continue assuming everything is all good at Avengers Mansion.

