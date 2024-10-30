Did Trump really offer $3 million to 50 Cent to perform in his Madison Square Garden rally?

With Eminem gracing the Detroit rally alongside Barack Obama, it’s natural that Donald Trump would want a star-studded companion of his own. But , apparently, he couldn’t quite secure a hip-hop heavyweight for his lineup.

Among the 20,000 attendees at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, several celebrities were in attendance including UFC CEO Dana White, wrestler Hulk Hogan, entrepreneur Elon Musk, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. But it turns out, some were smarter than others to not to be a part of the MAGA troop that day. Rapper and actor 50 Cent revealed in a recent interview with The Breakfast Club that he was reportedly offered $3 million to perform during the rally and join the likes of Christopher Macchio and Lee Greenwood.

Speaking to the host DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club radio on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 50 Cent revealed that he was approached by Trump’s campaign to perform at the Madison Square rally on Sunday, Oct. 27. The rapper was also previously asked to perform his hit “Many Men” at the Republican National Convention over the summer in July, according to him. (via Variety) “They offered $3 million,” he said. But “I’m afraid about politics,” he reasoned for his decision to not accept the lucrative offer.

“It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you. That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan.” While 50 Cent elaborately explained how he turned down the offers because he likes “no part about them,” representatives for the Trump campaign responded to his comments by outright denying to have made any offers to the rapper. After Variety published 50 Cent’s interview, Trump’s campaign officials reached out to the media outlet hours later and said that the rapper’s claim about being offered $3 million to perform was not true. It might be possible that 50 Cent’s comment about the $3 million offer referred to his invite at the Republic National Convention, and the rapper confused it. But on the split side, it could also be true that Trump’s campaign officials are just denying the claim to save face after a high-profile rejection—now twice. Logically, it’s unlikely 50 would fabricate the story, especially given his open reservations about political involvement. Given how the event unfolded, 50 Cent might must be glad about skipping it, even if he had the offer in hand. Despite Trump calling his rally “an absolute lovefest,” the event’s reality was controversial and crude. Trump’s attempts to play on his standard “immigration, economy, patriotism, bla bla bla” lines and win voters were overshadowed by racist commentaries from his allies like Tony Hinchcliffe. We do not have a word from the former president condemning the remarks yet, though his senior advisor, Danielle Alvarez, came to his rescue. “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign,” Alvarez said in a statement after the rally. But calling his party “the party of inclusion” (via AlJazeera) while still inviting racists like Hinchcliffe sounds like delebrate hypocrisy on Trump’s end.

