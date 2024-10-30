Projection, much? Donald Trump really just accused Kamala Harris of running a ‘hate campaign’ after his racist MSG rally

In a masterful display of projection, Donald Trump has accused Kamala Harris of running a “hate campaign,” just days after hosting a rally that instantly drew comparisons to Nazism.

Trump made the comments (without a slither of irony) about his presidential opponent’s campaign at a recent press conference at Mar-a-Lago, a place he loves about as much as a McDonald’s restaurant. According to reports, the press conference was open to journalists but Trump didn’t take any questions (not that he’d be able to answer them), and instead redirected the narrative around his Madison Square Garden rally onto Harris and her campaign.

Trump said his opponent is running on “a campaign of destruction,” adding that “more than anything else,” Harris’ presidential race has been “a campaign of hate.” I know it must be difficult for him to do given the bronzer stains, but Trump really should start looking in the mirror. Of course, he didn’t stop there, with the former president doubling-down on the sentiment that Harris is running on a hate campaign by labeling her a “vessel.”

Trump loyalists spew racist, vulgar attacks at Kamala Harris and Democrats at New York City rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. https://t.co/m6Tk8LtYg9 pic.twitter.com/8RQTddSJjw — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) October 28, 2024

“I said yesterday she’s a vessel, it’s a very big powerful party with smart people, but it’s vicious and perhaps even trying to destroy our country,” Trump said. He went on to play from the tired playbook of immigration fear-mongering and transphobia, saying that, under a Harris presidency, “millions of people can flow in from prisons and from gangs” and that “transgender operations [will be] all over the place.”

What did Trump say about his rally, you might ask? The one that called Puerto Rico a “garbage island,” hosted a speaker who called Harris “the devil” and, perhaps most unforgivably, featured Kid Rock? “It was love in the room,” Trump said of his rally, proving that his understanding of what love looks like is hiding somewhere alongside his mirror.

Of course, you don’t need a pair of binoculars to see that the “hate campaign” Trump speaks of is his own. The aforementioned Puerto Rico joke wasn’t even the only hateful insult delivered by rally speaker and ‘comedian’ Tony Hinchcliffe, who also made divisive comments about African Americans, Jewish people, and Palestinians. Perhaps that’s the “love in the room” that Trump mentioned, or maybe it came courtesy of Tucker Carlson.

Also appearing at the rally, Carlson was totally all about love when he mocked Harris’ biracial heritage and described her as “low IQ.” Then there were the speeches by Trump’s childhood friend (he had those?) David Rem — who referred to Harris as “the Antichrist” and businessman Grant Cardone, who said Harris and “her pimp handlers will destroy this country.”

Tonight, Trump:



—Once again said Americans who don’t support him are “the enemy within”

—Announced that Americans should “get ready” for him to bring back laws from the 1700s

—Attacked journalists as “enemies” and fantasized about “decapitating” a reporter

—Denigrated America… pic.twitter.com/mBFI9ScwmY — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 28, 2024

For his part, Trump delivered loved-up remarks about “the enemy within,” attacked journalists as “enemies,” and described US military leadership as “stupid.” There’s so much joy and love radiating from all those moments that I’m almost compelled to write a rally-themed love song, to which Trump would probably robotically dance along to for nearly 40 minutes.

With all that, it’s no wonder legions of voters flocked to social media to liken Trump’s rally to the Third Reich. While Trump might like to think it was all around, the only true love I saw was Elon Musk’s love of both himself, and his newest, somehow even stupider MAGA hat.

