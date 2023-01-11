Jerrod Carmichael made the perfect ‘White Lotus’ joke while introducing Jennifer Coolidge

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael kicked off the 80th ceremony on Tuesday night with a somewhat scathing opening monologue lambasting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for its past lack of diversity, and essentially having hired himself and producer Jesse Collins as tokens meant to appease critics.

After returning to the stage a short time later, however, the comedian introduced The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge, who was presenting the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series. In doing so, he delivered a joke riffing off of the 61-year-old’s meme-worthy moment in the second season of the popular HBO anthology series.

“As a gay man, I want to apologize to her on behalf of all of the gays for what we did to her on that boat,” Carmichael, who recently came out as gay, quipped, just before Coolidge walked out on stage.

Thank you, Jerrod, for apologizing for what the gays tried to do to Jennifer Coolidge on that boat. #GoldenGlobes #WhiteLotus — George Hahn (@georgehahn) January 11, 2023

Carmichael, of course, was referring to the pivotal scene in The White Lotus finale when Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid realizes that her new friends in Sicily are perhaps not who they’ve made themselves out to be.

“Please! These gays…they’re trying to murder me!” is the best line of dialogue on tv this year.#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/kkXRDTumWp — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022

And unlike the Emmys, where she was rudely played off while accepting her award last year, Coolidge was given a chance to ramble onstage about Crocs and mispronouncing celebrity names before eventually giving the award to Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary.

But because Coolidge never misses an opportunity to steal the scene, she also had this perfect red carpet opposite Loni Love prior to the ceremony.

crying at this interaction between Loni Love and Jennifer Coolidge pic.twitter.com/aUnkIWGaoU — Who? Weekly (@whoweekly) January 11, 2023

Long live Jennifer Coolidge — may she remain murder-free from even the most nefarious of gays.