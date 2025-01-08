Nikki Glaser’s ‘Alive & Unwell’ tour: Cheapest prices, cities, dates to see the Golden Globes host in 2025

Comedian Nikki Glaser is red hot following her stint as host of the 2025 Golden Globes, which makes this the perfect time to launch a massive tour throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand, begins on Jan. 30 and ends on Sept. 5.
Nikki Glaser hopes to host the Golden Globes again Even though Glaser didn’t get paid as much as a previous male host of the Globes, she told Howard Stern that she’d be happy to host the show again. “There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that,” she said. “That’s OK,” Glaser added, “I’ll get more next year.” Glaser also pointed out that since this was her inaugural year, she really didn’t mind the pay gap. “This first year, when you’re just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would’ve done it for free. It’s an insane platform to be on. It’s not about the money for me,” she later added. Ahead of the show Glaser admitted to Variety that she was nervous about her monologue performance. “The way I feel about the Globes is like, What are we doing here? We’re treating this like you guys are all nominated for Nobel Prizes. I don’t think I can be as honest as I want to be, to communicate my feelings about some of these nominees that I don’t think deserve it,” she explained.
Nikki Glaser’s Alive & Unwell tour dates
Jan. 30, 2025 Prior Lake, MN Buy tickets on StubHub Jan. 31, 2025 Prior Lake, MN Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 1, 2025 Atlantic City, NJ Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 7, 2025 Pittsburgh, PA Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 8, 2025 New Orleans, LA Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 12, 2025 Tacoma, WA Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 13, 2025 Tacoma, WA Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 14, 2025 Toppenish, WA Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 15, 2025 Portland, OR Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 16, 2025 Portland, OR Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 20, 2025 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 21, 2025 Boston, MA Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 22, 2025 Boston, MA Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 22, 2025 Boston, MA Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 27, 2025 Victoria, BC Buy tickets on StubHub Feb. 28, 2025 Victoria, BC Buy tickets on StubHub March 1, 2025 Vancouver, BC Buy tickets on StubHub March 1, 2025 Vancouver, BC Buy tickets on StubHub March 7, 2025 Hartford, CT Buy tickets on StubHub March 8, 2025 Portland, ME Buy tickets on StubHub March 8, 2025 Portland, ME Buy tickets on StubHub March 14, 2025 Hamilton, ON Buy tickets on StubHub March 15, 2025 Hamilton, ON Buy tickets on StubHub March 21, 2025 Las Vegas, NV Buy tickets on StubHub March 22, 2025 Las Vegas, NV Buy tickets on StubHub March 23, 2025 Austin, TX Buy tickets on StubHub March 27, 2025 New York, NY Buy tickets on StubHub March 28, 2025 New York, NY Buy tickets on StubHub March 29, 2025 New York, NY Buy tickets on StubHub April 4, 2025 Thousand Oaks, CA Buy tickets on StubHub April 4, 2025 Thousand Oaks, CA Buy tickets on StubHub April 5, 2025 San Jose, CA Buy tickets on StubHub April 6, 2025 San Diego, CA Buy tickets on StubHub April 9, 2025 Nashville, TN Buy tickets on StubHub April 10, 2025 Nashville, TN Buy tickets on StubHub April 11, 2025 Detroit, MI Buy tickets on StubHub April 12, 2025 Raleigh, NC Buy tickets on StubHub April 17, 2025 Edmonton, AB Buy tickets on StubHub April 18, 2025 Calgary, AB Buy tickets on StubHub April 18, 2025 Calgary, AB Buy tickets on StubHub April 19, 2025 Winnipeg, MB Buy tickets on StubHub April 19, 2025 Winnipeg, MB Buy tickets on StubHub April 25, 2025 Richmond, VA Buy tickets on StubHub April 26, 2025 Baltimore, MD Buy tickets on StubHub May 2, 2025 Reno, NV Buy tickets on StubHub May 9, 2025 Montreal, QC Buy tickets on StubHub May 9, 2025 Montreal, QC Buy tickets on StubHub May 10, 2025 Toronto, ON Buy tickets on StubHub May 15, 2025 Austin, TX Buy tickets on StubHub May 15, 2025 Austin, TX Buy tickets on StubHub May 16, 2025 Las Vegas, NV Buy tickets on StubHub May 17, 2025 Las Vegas, NV Buy tickets on StubHub May 23, 2025 Carlton, NM Buy tickets on StubHub May 24, 2025 Mount Pleasant, MI Buy tickets on StubHub May 29, 2025 Davenport, IA Buy tickets on StubHub May 30, 2025 Milwaukee, WI Buy tickets on StubHub May 31, 2025 Chicago, IL Buy tickets on StubHub May 31, 2025 Chicago, IL Buy tickets on StubHub June 1, 2025 Chicago, IL Buy tickets on StubHub June 5, 2025 Orlando, FL Buy tickets on StubHub June 6, 2025 Orlando, FL Buy tickets on StubHub June 7, 2025 West Palm Beach, FL Buy tickets on StubHub June 8, 2025 West Palm Beach, FL Buy tickets on StubHub June 12, 2025 Saint Petersburg, FL Buy tickets on StubHub June 13, 2025 Saint Petersburg, FL Buy tickets on StubHub June 14, 2025 St. Augustine, FL Buy tickets on StubHub June 20, 2025 Denver, CO Buy tickets on StubHub June 21, 2025 Denver, CO Buy tickets on StubHub June 21, 2025 Denver, CO Buy tickets on StubHub July 17, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand Buy tickets on StubHub July 18, 2025 Melbourne, Austalia Buy tickets on StubHub July 19, 2025 Sydney, Australia Buy tickets on StubHub July 22, 2025 South Brisbane, Australia Buy tickets on StubHub July 24, 2025 Adelaide, Australia Buy tickets on StubHub July 25, 2025 Perth, Australia Buy tickets on StubHub September 5, 2025 Las Vegas, NV Buy tickets on StubHub September 6, 2025 Las Vegas, NV Buy tickets on StubHub
Published: Jan 8, 2025 04:20 am