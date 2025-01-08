Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
Events

Nikki Glaser’s ‘Alive & Unwell’ tour: Cheapest prices, cities, dates to see the Golden Globes host in 2025

She's red hot after the Golden Globes. Here's all we know about her tour.
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
|

Published: Jan 8, 2025 04:20 am

Comedian Nikki Glaser is red hot following her stint as host of the 2025 Golden Globes, which makes this the perfect time to launch a massive tour throughout North America, Australia, and New Zealand, begins on Jan. 30 and ends on Sept. 5.

Recommended Videos

Nikki Glaser hopes to host the Golden Globes again

Even though Glaser didn’t get paid as much as a previous male host of the Globes, she told Howard Stern that she’d be happy to host the show again. “There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that,” she said. “That’s OK,” Glaser added, “I’ll get more next year.”

Glaser also pointed out that since this was her inaugural year, she really didn’t mind the pay gap. “This first year, when you’re just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would’ve done it for free. It’s an insane platform to be on. It’s not about the money for me,” she later added.

Ahead of the show Glaser admitted to Variety that she was nervous about her monologue performance. “The way I feel about the Globes is like, What are we doing here? We’re treating this like you guys are all nominated for Nobel Prizes. I don’t think I can be as honest as I want to be, to communicate my feelings about some of these nominees that I don’t think deserve it,” she explained.

Nikki Glaser’s Alive & Unwell tour dates

Jan. 30, 2025Prior Lake, MNBuy tickets on StubHub
Jan. 31, 2025Prior Lake, MNBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 1, 2025Atlantic City, NJBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 7, 2025Pittsburgh, PABuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 8, 2025New Orleans, LABuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 12, 2025Tacoma, WABuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 13, 2025Tacoma, WABuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 14, 2025Toppenish, WABuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 15, 2025Portland, ORBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 16, 2025Portland, ORBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 20, 2025Ft. Lauderdale, FLBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 21, 2025Boston, MABuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 22, 2025Boston, MABuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 22, 2025Boston, MABuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 27, 2025Victoria, BCBuy tickets on StubHub
Feb. 28, 2025Victoria, BCBuy tickets on StubHub
March 1, 2025Vancouver, BCBuy tickets on StubHub
March 1, 2025Vancouver, BCBuy tickets on StubHub
March 7, 2025Hartford, CTBuy tickets on StubHub
March 8, 2025Portland, MEBuy tickets on StubHub
March 8, 2025Portland, MEBuy tickets on StubHub
March 14, 2025Hamilton, ONBuy tickets on StubHub
March 15, 2025Hamilton, ONBuy tickets on StubHub
March 21, 2025Las Vegas, NVBuy tickets on StubHub
March 22, 2025Las Vegas, NVBuy tickets on StubHub
March 23, 2025Austin, TXBuy tickets on StubHub
March 27, 2025New York, NYBuy tickets on StubHub
March 28, 2025New York, NYBuy tickets on StubHub
March 29, 2025New York, NYBuy tickets on StubHub
April 4, 2025Thousand Oaks, CABuy tickets on StubHub
April 4, 2025Thousand Oaks, CABuy tickets on StubHub
April 5, 2025San Jose, CABuy tickets on StubHub
April 6, 2025San Diego, CABuy tickets on StubHub
April 9, 2025Nashville, TNBuy tickets on StubHub
April 10, 2025Nashville, TNBuy tickets on StubHub
April 11, 2025Detroit, MIBuy tickets on StubHub
April 12, 2025Raleigh, NCBuy tickets on StubHub
April 17, 2025Edmonton, ABBuy tickets on StubHub
April 18, 2025Calgary, ABBuy tickets on StubHub
April 18, 2025Calgary, ABBuy tickets on StubHub
April 19, 2025Winnipeg, MBBuy tickets on StubHub
April 19, 2025Winnipeg, MBBuy tickets on StubHub
April 25, 2025Richmond, VABuy tickets on StubHub
April 26, 2025Baltimore, MDBuy tickets on StubHub
May 2, 2025Reno, NVBuy tickets on StubHub
May 9, 2025Montreal, QCBuy tickets on StubHub
May 9, 2025Montreal, QCBuy tickets on StubHub
May 10, 2025Toronto, ONBuy tickets on StubHub
May 15, 2025Austin, TXBuy tickets on StubHub
May 15, 2025Austin, TXBuy tickets on StubHub
May 16, 2025Las Vegas, NVBuy tickets on StubHub
May 17, 2025Las Vegas, NVBuy tickets on StubHub
May 23, 2025Carlton, NMBuy tickets on StubHub
May 24, 2025Mount Pleasant, MIBuy tickets on StubHub
May 29, 2025Davenport, IABuy tickets on StubHub
May 30, 2025Milwaukee, WIBuy tickets on StubHub
May 31, 2025Chicago, ILBuy tickets on StubHub
May 31, 2025Chicago, ILBuy tickets on StubHub
June 1, 2025Chicago, ILBuy tickets on StubHub
June 5, 2025Orlando, FLBuy tickets on StubHub
June 6, 2025Orlando, FLBuy tickets on StubHub
June 7, 2025West Palm Beach, FLBuy tickets on StubHub
June 8, 2025West Palm Beach, FLBuy tickets on StubHub
June 12, 2025Saint Petersburg, FLBuy tickets on StubHub
June 13, 2025Saint Petersburg, FLBuy tickets on StubHub
June 14, 2025St. Augustine, FLBuy tickets on StubHub
June 20, 2025Denver, COBuy tickets on StubHub
June 21, 2025Denver, COBuy tickets on StubHub
June 21, 2025Denver, COBuy tickets on StubHub
July 17, 2025Auckland, New ZealandBuy tickets on StubHub
July 18, 2025Melbourne, AustaliaBuy tickets on StubHub
July 19, 2025Sydney, AustraliaBuy tickets on StubHub
July 22, 2025South Brisbane, AustraliaBuy tickets on StubHub
July 24, 2025Adelaide, AustraliaBuy tickets on StubHub
July 25, 2025Perth, AustraliaBuy tickets on StubHub
September 5, 2025Las Vegas, NVBuy tickets on StubHub
September 6, 2025Las Vegas, NVBuy tickets on StubHub
We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi
Stephanie Kaloi is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered and has covered entertainment and news for PEOPLE Magazine, PARADE, TheWrap and BBC. If not at a keyboard or coffee shop, you can probably find her draining jumpers on the hardwood. In addition to freelance writing, Stephanie is also the Marketing Director for The Process Basketball which blends elite basketball training with global philanthropy.