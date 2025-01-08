Nikki Glaser’s ‘Alive & Unwell’ tour: Cheapest prices, cities, dates to see the Golden Globes host in 2025

Even though Glaser didn’t get paid as much as a previous male host of the Globes, she told Howard Stern that she’d be happy to host the show again. “There was a past host who said how much he got paid in his monologue and I got less than that,” she said. “That’s OK,” Glaser added, “I’ll get more next year.”

Glaser also pointed out that since this was her inaugural year, she really didn’t mind the pay gap. “This first year, when you’re just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would’ve done it for free. It’s an insane platform to be on. It’s not about the money for me,” she later added.

Ahead of the show Glaser admitted to Variety that she was nervous about her monologue performance. “The way I feel about the Globes is like, What are we doing here? We’re treating this like you guys are all nominated for Nobel Prizes. I don’t think I can be as honest as I want to be, to communicate my feelings about some of these nominees that I don’t think deserve it,” she explained.

