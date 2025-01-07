‘Long term’: After last year’s train wreck, we totally get why the Golden Globes are desperate to keep Nikki Glaser around

From Demi Moore’s moving acceptance speech, to being blinded by Zendaya’s engagement ring, the Golden Globes had its fair share of standout moments.

Recommended Videos

But an awards show is only as good as its host. Last year’s ceremony, marred by lackluster hosting from Jo Koy, left audiences and critics groaning, setting a rather low bar. Enter Nikki Glaser, who stormed the stage with the confidence of someone who had everything to prove. In just one night, she had audiences rolling in laughter, celebrities nervously checking their egos, and producers praying she’d stick around for next year.

Glaser’s comedic sweet spot

Nikki Glaser crushed Golden Globe roast:



– “Ozempic’s biggest night!”

– “You’re all so famous and powerful. You can do anything, except tell the country who to vote for.”

– “The Bear. The Penguin. Baby Reindeer, these aren’t just things in RFK’s freezer.” pic.twitter.com/DKVPgEPhhH — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 6, 2025

Glaser, popularly known for her sharp wit and unapologetic roasting skills, especially after her fiery performance at Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady last year, brought a unique edge to the Golden Globes. But hosting an awards show isn’t just about tearing people apart; it’s also about walking the fine line between playful humor and outright offense, a balance Glaser nailed.

Her opening line, “Welcome to the Golden Globes, Ozempic’s biggest night!” set the tone for the evening, poking fun at Hollywood’s obsession with weight-loss trends, while giving the audience permission to laugh at themselves. From Sean “Diddy” Combs to Ben Affleck, Timothée Chalamet, and Selena Gomez, no one was safe from her sharp jabs, yet it never felt mean-spirited. And evidently, she left the execs nodding in approval.

Ultimately her efforts paid off, with executive producer Glenn Weiss sharing with Variety about how she “found her niche,” and left them thinking about her “long-term” potential as a host. “She did her homework,” Weiss said. “She’s been practicing material at clubs, sometimes four or five shows a night for weeks.”

And the effort didn’t go unnoticed. Glaser’s debut gig reportedly earned her around a hefty $400,000 paycheck, a number that could see a significant boost if she returns for the 83rd ceremony next year. Weiss remained tight-lipped on formal offers, but teased that producers were thrilled with her performance. “Perhaps!” he said when asked if she’d be back. “She really worked hard and made it look effortless.”

Behind the curtains

How did celebrities react to @NikkiGlaser’s #GoldenGlobes monologue? She talked about the feedback she got from Harrison Ford and Jon Stewart while chatting with Howard Stern. pic.twitter.com/tPzzJ9tQ0I — Stern Show (@sternshow) January 7, 2025

Hours after stepping off the Globes stage, Glaser appeared on The Howard Stern Show, offering a behind-the-scenes peek into the months of prep, endless revisions, and even the jokes that didn’t make the cut. “Some of these we’d get pitched and we were like, ‘We can’t say that on TV,’” she revealed, laughing about how some of the sharper jabs were moved to what she called “The Stern File.”

Some jokes cut from Nikki Glaser’s Golden Globes monologue (via The Howard Stern Show):



• “I saw ‘Joker 2’ and, you know, it reminded me of when the first Joker came out and I was in the theaters and I was afraid someone was going to shoot it up. And then during ‘Joker 2,’ I… pic.twitter.com/4AWn67aGuZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2025

When Stern asked if she’d return for the 83rd edition, Glaser didn’t rule it out. “They haven’t asked me formally,” she said. “But there’s been chatter about it, I can’t imagine they wouldn’t.”

If Glaser is officially called back to host the 83rd edition, she would join an elite club of back-to-back hosts, following in the footsteps of the legendary Ricky Gervais and the iconic duo of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. It’s a prestigious honor reserved for only the best, and after her knockout debut, Glaser has more than earned her spot in that lineup.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy