Did Tom Holland propose to Zendaya? The Golden Globes stunner and secret tattoo, unpacked

Did Zendaya subtly announce to the world during the 2025 Golden Globes that boyfriend Tom Holland had already proposed to her? Seems to be so if you take the diamond stunner she wore and the discreet reveal of a tattoo said to be dedicated to her man as signs they’re now engaged.

Recommended Videos

Internet sleuths activated their deductive skills during Sunday’s awards night the moment the Dune star graced the red carpet without her beau, looking oh-so glamorous and regal in a copper-colored custom Louis Vuitton dress. But the engagement-like diamond sparkler quickly caught attention as she posed for photos with her hands strategically positioned for the cameras to see.

New beginnings

More of Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/0JLUVkLVKy — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) January 6, 2025

One fan even shared a video allegedly showing Zendaya giving Amy Pascal, Chairperson of the Motion Pictures Group of Sony Pictures Entertainment (responsible for the Spider-Man franchise and Zendaya’s exhilarating Challengers) a look at her ring, although it’s hard to see this interaction happening in the clip.

Meanwhile, another pointed out that the diamond ring made a statement in itself because it didn’t match the rest of the Bulgari pieces Zendaya wore to the 2025 Golden Globes. The 28-year-old accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a High Jewelry platinum choker adorned with one oval Paraiba tourmaline and over 48 carats of diamond, and a High Jewelry Paraiba tourmaline ring.



Interestingly, another user shared an email from a tipster who claimed that the actress wore an engagement ring worth over $200,000 from London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack.

It’s also intriguing that the subject in the email reads, “A holiday season engagement,” which could hint that Holland proposed over the holidays. Over on Instagram, fans have been bugging McCormack to post a photo of the ring Zendaya wore at the 2025 Golden Globes. While she’s remained tight-lipped, a previous post days before the awards showed her debuting a massive diamond ring that bears a resemblance to the one the actress wore. Curiously, she captioned it “New Year, New Beginnings, New Diamonds.”

Subtle tattoo reveal

finding out that zendaya has a tiny “t” tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my golden globes bingo card 😭😭 i’m so happy for my girl pic.twitter.com/WdJuEnzYR9 — skye 🤍 (@4folklovermore) January 6, 2025

Aside from the diamond ring, the strapless dress Zendaya wore to the 2025 Golden Globes also did little to hide what could have been an inconspicuous tribute to Holland. She revealed a small letter “t” ink on one side near her chest, which fans believe is so obvious in its meaning.

According to Page Six, the tat is fairly recent as she was pictured trying to cover it with makeup when she attended the Gothams 2024 Film Awards on Dec. 2, 2024 in a halter-neck Louis Vuitton dress. Getting the “t” inked on her skin definitely bears special significance to the Hollywood star as she previously admitted in a 2019 interview that she doesn’t want to be tattooed. Holland, on the other hand, paid tribute to his Marvel superhero character with a spider inked on the bottom of his foot.

Over at X, fans are abuzz with excitement over the couple’s possible engagement. Others shared their happiness with one writing, “Oh tom really outdid herself that girl is soooo happy I’m so happy.” Another chimed in: “STOP.. I’m genuinely trying to stay calm and not freak out.”

Zendaya wearing a ring with Tom's initials ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/0U1ASUfjsu — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) March 18, 2023

Zendaya and Holland were first romantically linked in 2021 after they were spotted kissing years after playing on-screen love interests in the 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming. The 2025 Golden Globes adds to the several times she sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend — she flaunted a ring engraved with “TH” in 2023 and another on her left ring finger for her April 2024 Vogue cover interview. Everything looks promising, but it’s best to wait for an official announcement before celebrating.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy