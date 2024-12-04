‘Now the most ordinary dress really surprises us’: Zendaya has gotten the world used to eccentric looks but her latest outfit is a subtle killer

Zendaya is the epitome of an everything celebrity — actress, singer, and fashion icon. For years, she has delighted everyone with her acting skills but also impressed on every single red carpet she’s been on. With many more red carpets coming up soon, don’t expect her to stop now.

Hollywood kicked off awards season with the 2024 Gotham Awards and Zendaya came prepared. The actress has had an eventful year with two major releases — Dune: Part Two and Challengers. For both, she received critical acclaim for her acting and she impressed everyone during each press tour with her impeccable character dressing.

Dune: Part Two‘s press tour was for the books and Zendaya had a series of sand-inspired, futuristic looks, and her London red carpet outfit might be the best 2024 premiere look. For Challengers, she used a series of subtle nods at tennis. Although she and her longtime stylist Law Roach have gotten the entire world used to eccentric outfits, her first awards season outfit is a subtle killer but nothing to overlook, either.

Zendaya stunned in a Louis Vuitton white gown

Zendaya attended the 2024 Gotham Awards alone, without her beau Tom Holland. However, she struck a pose on the red carpet, showing off her gorgeous outfit. She wore a custom Louis Vuitton off-white satin halter dress, paired with white leather pumps from the same brand. She kept her hair up in a loose ponytail and accessorized with silver Bulgari jewelry.

The outfit was less daring than what Zendaya and Law Roach have done for red carpets before but it’s bold enough. The white dress was cut off to the sides and exposed her back, holding tight to her curves as it fell to the floor. It was a statement of elegance while paying a nod to her Challengers press tour as she starts a new chapter for the awards season.

Law Roach told Elle that her new look is “where she is right now,” highlighting her new era as “subtle ease and glamour.”

“It feels in the same vein as this character we created for Tashi Duncan [Zendaya’s Challengers character], but it’s not as character-driven as the press tour. It’s a little carry-over—maybe it’s Tashi a few years later. But it’s mostly Zendaya, and where she is right now.”

Fans naturally loved the look. “Effortless and clean, perfection,” noted a fan.

Another pointed out: “I’m actually surprised. Well, Zendaya has gotten us so used to something original and unique that now the most ordinary dress really surprise us.”

Coincidentally, the red carpet for the 2024 Gotham Awards featured another successful actress in a white halter dress: Jessica Chastain. The Academy Award-winning actress wore an off-white Gucci dress not unlike Zendaya’s, but with a gold collar holding on the dress at the top. Her hair was loose in waves down her back and opted for gold makeup with a subtle rose lip, with gold accessories.

Zendaya accepted the Spotlight Tribute award, where she gave a shout-out to her mom, Claire Stoermer, her Challengers co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, and the film’s director Luca Guadagnino.

“To my mom. My mom’s here tonight. Shoutout mom; she’s embarrassed.”

Josh O’Connor & Zendaya reunite at the 2024 Gotham Awards pic.twitter.com/qFJmtANTMj — Filmfect (@Filmfect) December 3, 2024 Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Denis Villeneuve reunite at the 2024 Gotham Awards 📸 pic.twitter.com/nyOOJhDYit — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 3, 2024

Throughout the night, Zendaya also reunited with her co-stars. She posed with her Challengers co-star Josh O’Connor, who presented her with the award, and later with her Dune team, Timothée Chalamet, and director Denis Villeneuve, whom she called a “generous visionary” during her speech.

As the awards season kicks off, there are many things to expect from Zendaya, both fashion and awards-wise. With two different yet exciting roles, the actress will be present at many upcoming ceremonies. One thing is for sure: her Louis Vuitton elegant dress is just a teaser for what’s to come.

