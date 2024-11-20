Zendaya graces ‘Challengers’ and ‘Dune: Part Two’ special screening with a stylish satin look that somehow honors both films

Zendaya had a very busy year. She starred in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, where she had a bigger role as Chani, and led Luca Guadagnino’s tennis film Challengers, all while focusing on her personal life and relationship with Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. She aced all of those, and did it with an impeccable style.

Zendaya received critical acclaim for her portrayal as Tashi in Challengers, which might be her best role yet, with the actress recently opening up about the uncomfortable moments on set. The film, which was a major pop culture moment this year, also starred Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor, and told the tangle love triangle between the three leads. For the film’s premiere, Zendaya adopted method dressing, often combining vintage pieces with custom designs from major designers with nods to tennis, whether via clothing or footwear.

A dedicated method dresser, she did the same for the press tour for Dune: Part Two. For the second installment, she opted for earthy tones and sand-inspired fabric and designs, or futuristic looks. Zendaya and her long-time stylist Law Roach might’ve guessed we’re not ready to let any of these go, because they reunited for another fierce yet casual look.

Glam meets casual chic for Zendaya’s double-feature screening

During a special event at Warner Bros. Studios in California, Zendaya appeared to promote her 2024 titles in an outfit that honored both Challengers and Dune: Part Two. However, unlike the press tours for the film, which had her in bold outfits, Zendaya pressed the brake pedal and dialed it back with a more relaxed ensemble.

The actress wore a blush monochromatic look, proving she could pull off anything. She wore silk wide-leg cargo pants with a drawstring paired with a see-through cardigan, both from the Tom Ford Spring 2025 collection, making her effortlessly glam. To keep it all luxurious, she opted for a pair of blush Christian Louboutin So Kate pointed-toe pumps that fit the look perfectly, all while honoring her love for the model. Her hair was also styled back in effortless waves, perfectly summing up the casual glam outfit.

With this new outing, the Euphoria star casually honored both films. The casual chic of the overall fit and the drawstring pants gave Challengers vibes, giving a throwback to the press tour, but toned down. At the same time, the outfit’s earthy blush and beige hues take us back to the Dune days in the best ways.

Since she is not actively promoting any movie, she took a break from the high-fashion looks she served for both films and she delivered, as always. Zendaya always understands the assignment, and, since this wasn’t a high-profile event, her style perfectly reflected that.

Fear not, there are many exciting projects in the future that will allow her to showcase her love for fashion. The actress will return as MJ in the upcoming untitled Spider-Man 4, which will give her an opportunity to catch our hearts in a spider web, as well as put her post-apocalyptic fashion skills for Dune: Messiah, as well as the untitled Christopher Nolan film. Although those won’t premiere until 2026 or later in Dune‘s case, she will grace the red carpet for her upcoming romance movie The Drama, where she co-stars with Robert Pattinson.

