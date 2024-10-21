‘Pictures don’t do her justice:’ Zendaya honored Cher with one of her boldest looks ever, and consider us SLAIN

Zendaya made her debut as a Disney Channel star, but she turned into a Disney princess under our very eyes. Aside from being a terrific actress — highlighted in her role in Euphoria — when it comes to fashion, she always understands the assignment. Offering a tribute to Cher on a very important occasion, she made sure to honor the fashion legend with a risqué look.

Cher is one of the biggest fashion icons of all time, and Zendaya slayed in her homage to the queen. With her long, dark hair straightened and falling neatly down her back, Zendaya turned heads at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. True to her inspiration, Zendaya walked down the red carpet rocking vintage Bob Mackie, Cher’s most frequent designer and fashion collaborator, in a dress that showed a lot of skin, with an open bodice and shiny straps around her waist.

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Zendaya’s whole look was a Cher vibe, and the dress was not coincidental. In fact, it resembled a gown the “Believe” superstar once dazzled in. Back in 1972, Cher donned a similar Bob Mackie dress, and Zendaya understood the assignment.

Cher was up for a big distinction, but Zendaya stole the night

Zendaya has always made a statement on the red carpet, and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, always knows how to choose looks that are both mature and elegant, but also risky and youthful.

As Bob Mackie has been behind some of Cher’s most iconic looks, Zendaya paired the glittering gown, which highlighted her long legs with a revealing slit, with golden pointy-toed heels. As for her makeup, she opted for a glowy skin with warm eyeshadow and glitter, with a clear lip gloss to finish the look, all courtesy to makeup artist Raoul Alejandre.

Initially, Zendaya arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic white trench coat with a huge collar with golden lines that matched her dress. She later took the trench off to reveal her racy outfit.

As she honored Cher, the Challengers star gave “I Got You” vibes as she praised the singer. “Thank you for being an advocate, for being an ally, for painting the way for so many humans of all kinds to live in and speak their truth.” Zendaya continued, “And to have the courage to be as daring and as open-hearted as you.”

Needless to say, fans couldn’t get enough. The one who had the biggest praise for Zendaya was Flavor Flav. The rapper is everyone’s supporter, and noted that “Pictures don’t do it justice,” adding that he “loved meeting this queen.”

Obviously, other people shared the same opinion, because she couldn’t have looked more stunning.

Giving their resemblance, one fan wrote that “Cher took the Substance,” a reference to the critically acclaimed body horror starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

Zendaya wasn’t the only one killing it on the red carpet. At the event, Dua Lipa had a big moment as well, and gave rock vibes with a two-piece custom design by Prada, all black with a black halter-neck crop top with circular sequins and a column skirt with the same type of sequins on the waistline. As she took the stage to perform “Believe” with Cher, she was a vision in leather with a bold look, wearing a custom black leather Chrome Hearts dress, with fishnet tights and black leather boots.

As for the woman of the moment, Cher proved her hit single “If I Could Turn Back Time” worked, because she looked timeless. The icon wore two all-leather black outfits, one meant for the red carpet, perfect for the rock & roll vibe of the event, with black leather boots, a long leather dress with chains, and a black leather top with long sleeves.

Needless to say, absolutely everyone did the fashion diva and performance legend justice, including Cher herself, and Zendaya’s latest appearance will go to her own Hall of Fame of Never-Missed Looks.

