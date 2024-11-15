It’s 2024, and we’re all living inside Zendaya’s world. But as incredible as the year has been, one performance stands out– her role in Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers.

And while critics and fans hailed Zendaya’s portrayal as her best yet, the role didn’t come without its uncomfortable moments. During a recent sit-down with Vanity Fair, Zendaya reflected on the journey that was 2024, including one scene in Challengers that proved deeply challenging on an emotional level.

Behind Challengers: bonds and boundaries

Challengers became a cultural phenomenon this year, sparking memes and discussions about everything from sport, to fashion. In the film, Zendaya’s character, Tashi Duncan, finds herself at the heart of a tangled love triangle between two sparring tennis players, Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor). The three characters navigate high emotions and personal conflicts, and the dynamic onscreen demands a close bond between the actors.

But while Zendaya bonded with her co-stars, she admitted there were scenes in Challengers that left her feeling uneasy. Her character Tashi had moments of aggression toward Patrick, including scenes where she physically lashes out at him. These intense interactions were scripted, but they left Zendaya with mixed feelings.

Man, I felt so bad with Josh. I was like, ‘I’m constantly just slapping you, and spitting on you. This is just so awful, I’m so sorry.

O’Connor, thankfully, handled it with professionalism, and Zendaya felt supported throughout. “He was just so cool about it,” she said, but even with his understanding, the role demanded that she push herself into uncomfortable territory.

Zendaya further praised Faist and O’Connor as “the most lovely guys” to work with, saying their kindness and talent made it easier to dive into the intense scenes. “When you’re in a film like that, where it’s really just the three of us and the characters are also intimately involved and emotionally intertwined, it’s really important that whoever you’re acting beside makes you feel safe and supported,” she explained.

The delays surrounding Euphoria

Zendaya makes it clear she has nothing to do with ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 being postponed multiple times:



“I will say, I have been off for a couple years, so not delayed because of my schedule … I’ve been open, just waiting,” pic.twitter.com/2HVrSpus9C — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2024

Zendaya is no stranger to uncomfortable portrayals though. As the interview moved beyond fashion, Zendaya was asked about Euphoria, the show that earned her two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue, a young woman grappling with addiction and complex relationships.

Her performance as Rue has been widely lauded, but Zendaya has been vocal about the emotional strain a character like Rue triggers, not just on her, but potentially the audience as well. Nonetheless, she has continued to tackle the role head-on, pushing past her comfort level to deliver a harsh and powerful portrayal.

Filming for season 3 of Euphoria has been slated for January, but it’s not news that the cast, crew, and even fans are not holding their collective breaths. Several of the show’s primary cast have already sought out multiple projects in the meantime. Sydney Sweeney, for example, expressed her frustrations at having to hold out hope for Euphoria’s return, and has since started pursuing other projects.

