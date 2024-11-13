‘I’m a little bit terrified’: ‘Euphoria’ season 3 may still be a go, but at what cost to Zendaya?

Euphoria has been on hold for so long that it seemed it would never come to fruition. The last season aired in 2022 and since then, the production has been overwhelmed with issues.

Recommended Videos

Because shows like Euphoria can take years to produce, many were concerned by the lack of a streamlined concept for a third season. Rumors swirled that the series would leave high school behind, ground zero for so much drama surrounding Rue (Zendaya) and her friends. Max executives assured fans, however, that a new season is in the works. HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys told the press (via Variety) that production would begin soon.

“We are shooting Euphoria, I think we have a start date, mid to late January. Nothing’s changed. Somebody said something online, and then this whole thing started. We are shooting the season. I have read the scripts. We’re happy. We’re moving ahead. All of the actors are in the show.”

Bloys confidence, however, may be superseded by statements made by its lead actor. In a Vanity Fair cover story, Zendaya spoke openly about the production delay.

“I will say, I have been off for a couple years, so [it’s] not delayed because of my…I’ve been open, just waiting. [Laughs.] I’ve been waiting… I haven’t been on a set in, like, two years almost. I’m a little bit terrified. I’m like, Can I even do this anymore? I don’t know.”

Zendaya has been quite busy, but she acknowledges that the delay wouldn’t have everything to do with her schedule. There have been many reports that series creator Sam Levinson struggled with coming up with a concept that the network would like. Regrettably, that was only one of the rumored setbacks holding Euphoria back this entire time.

Maybe the time for Euphoria has passed

Euphoria has been hit with bad luck at best and something it should arguably not come back from at worst. The most heartbreaking occurrence post Euphoria season 2 was the death of cast member, Angus Cloud. Playing the soft-hearted drug dealer, Fezco, Cloud was a necessary part of the Euphoria family. His premature death hit everyone hard and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the production stopped altogether in the wake of such grief. Unfortunately, he wasn’t the only person involved with the production to die. Producer Kevin Turen died from reported heart-related issues in 2023.

Further PR issues have not helped the brand. On a break from Euphoria, Sam Levinson created an incredibly short-lived series entitled The Idol. Starring Lily-Rose Depp, the series follows a pop star overwhelmed by the pressures of the limelight. The Idol was initially supposed to be a commentary on the objectification of female artists, but after the original director, Amy Seimetz, was dismissed for making the perspective of the series “too female,” the series lost all of its satirical nature. The season was cut down to five episodes and there has been a reason why we haven’t thought about it since.

Levinson’s bad press surrounding the series makes everyone wonder if Euphoria needs to go on, or how much is too much. While the actors are ready to get back to the world of drug-addicted teens, culture could be moving in a different direction. For many of the show’s stars, they don’t even need the series any longer.

Zendaya needs no introduction while Sydney Sweeny and Jacob Elordi have also become powerhouses in the film industry. At this point, Euphoria is scorched earth and it may be in everyone’s best interest to move on. There has been no official confirmation about where the series is headed but there is a reason why it’s been delayed for so long. If reports can be believed, Euphoria will go into production in just a few months, but at this point, it seems more likely that Spider-Man 4 will be released before anyone sees Rue return to the screen.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy