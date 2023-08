After 5 episodes and weeks shrouded in controversy, HBO’s latest drama series, The Idol has been canceled after one season.

Deadline reported that the show’s director, Sam Levinson, and its creator and lead star, Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) will not be returning for season two. Before the season one finale, HBO released an open-ended statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the show’s future, hinting that the series could continue.

This story is still developing.