Home Celebrities

Do we know ‘Euphoria’ producer Kevin Turen’s cause of death?

Turen's colleagues praise Turen's many contributions to the world of indie filmmaking.

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 25: Producer Kevin Turen attends the "The Birth Of A Nation" Premiere during the 2016 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 25, 2016 in Park City, Utah.
Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival

Prolific Hollywood producer and frequent Sam Levinson collaborator Kevin Turen has passed away at age 44. The sad news was confirmed by his father, Edward Turen, on Sunday, November 12.

Turen was best known for his work on Euphoria, The Idol, as well as Ti West’s X trilogy. Three examples within a portfolio that displayed a great sense of the pulse of culture while simultaneously trying to push it forward.

Do we know how Kevin Turen died?

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 31: Producer Kevin Turen attends a special screening of "99 Homes" on August 31, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

At such a young age, Kevin Turen’s death is described by Deadline as “sudden.” However, the actual cause of death is currently under investigation. His father described Turen as “incredibly special,” and said “This world is going to be less without him,” in a statement to the same news outlet.

Turen, in the words of his colleagues

Many messages of support and grief reached social media in the days following the news. British indie film producer and distributor Cassian Elwes spoke of the great loss of a “very important person” in the indie circuit, while fellow producer and playwright Jeremy O. Harris shared a touching text about “the various ways” Turen, “the first producer to take [him] seriously,” helped him.

The Idol creator and star The Weeknd also shared his condolences, sharing a simple photograph with his producer, with the caption “Big guy.”

Turen’s future projects

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Kevin Turen (R) and Evelina Turen arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere of Assassination Nation at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on September 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON

According to IMDb, Kevin Turen was producing a number of upcoming releases at the time of his unexpected death. They include the third film in Ty West’s trilogy, MaXXXine, and an untitled secretive project directed by Trey Edward Shults, and co-written by him and The Weeknd, led by the singer and stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Both are in post-production.

Turen is survived by Eveline, his wife of 11 years, and their two sons, Jack and James.

Francisca Tinoco
About the author

Francisca Tinoco

Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She's a freelance writer and content creator, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.