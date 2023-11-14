Do we know ‘Euphoria’ producer Kevin Turen’s cause of death?

Prolific Hollywood producer and frequent Sam Levinson collaborator Kevin Turen has passed away at age 44. The sad news was confirmed by his father, Edward Turen, on Sunday, November 12.

Turen was best known for his work on Euphoria, The Idol, as well as Ti West’s X trilogy. Three examples within a portfolio that displayed a great sense of the pulse of culture while simultaneously trying to push it forward.

Do we know how Kevin Turen died?

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage/Getty Images

At such a young age, Kevin Turen’s death is described by Deadline as “sudden.” However, the actual cause of death is currently under investigation. His father described Turen as “incredibly special,” and said “This world is going to be less without him,” in a statement to the same news outlet.

Turen, in the words of his colleagues

Kevin Turen, thank you.



You were a very good man. One of the best.



Thank you for everything. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Qav8LWTEIr — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 14, 2023

Many messages of support and grief reached social media in the days following the news. British indie film producer and distributor Cassian Elwes spoke of the great loss of a “very important person” in the indie circuit, while fellow producer and playwright Jeremy O. Harris shared a touching text about “the various ways” Turen, “the first producer to take [him] seriously,” helped him.

The Weeknd via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/OdgJUPfyaO — The Weeknd Access (@WeekndAccess) November 13, 2023

The Idol creator and star The Weeknd also shared his condolences, sharing a simple photograph with his producer, with the caption “Big guy.”

Turen’s future projects

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NEON

According to IMDb, Kevin Turen was producing a number of upcoming releases at the time of his unexpected death. They include the third film in Ty West’s trilogy, MaXXXine, and an untitled secretive project directed by Trey Edward Shults, and co-written by him and The Weeknd, led by the singer and stars Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. Both are in post-production.

Turen is survived by Eveline, his wife of 11 years, and their two sons, Jack and James.