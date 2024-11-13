‘He’s absolutely worn down’: Zendaya opens up on what it’s really like making ‘Spider-Man’ movies with boyfriend Tom Holland

Zendaya has a lot of fun on the set of Spider-Man movies with her friendly neighborhood boyfriend Tom Holland. Well, mostly fun.

The Dune star and MJ actor opened up to Vanity Fair ahead of Spider-Man 4, which is scheduled to release on July 24, 2026. You’ll be pleased to hear that her experience working with Holland has been “strangely comfortable”

In a Nov. 2024 interview, she was asked if it’s weird acting opposite her partner, whom she met while making Spider-Man: Homecoming. “Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything,” she said.

She then talked up Holland’s skill, which he has honed since his days as a child actor. “You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does.”

“He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal.” A nice detail mentioned by Zendaya was that their meet-cute was a chemistry read. “That’s how we met.”

We’ve got a wait on our hands before she’s back on screen with her fictional boyfriend Peter Parker, but it will be released nearly two months after the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday. The crossover movie will take a swing at an Endgame-level event, where heroes from across the multiverse band together to face Doctor Doom, or so we’re expecting.

The hook is in Marvel’s divisive choice to cast Robert Downey Jr. as Doom. It will be his first time back in the MCU following the demise of Iron Man in 2019.

Holland is expected to play a major role in the film, but the last time we saw Peter was in 2021’s box-office-breaking No Way Home. The film concludes with Peter starting a new chapter of his life, with Ned and MJ (and the rest of the world) losing their memories of him.

Holland has seen the first Spider-Man 4 draft and said “It really lit a fire in me” on the Rich Doll podcast. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of fans’ respect.” It’s still early, but he maintained that the writers were “doing a great job.”

Zendaya’s living room bouncing hints that the plot will find a way to weave MJ in, despite her not knowing about Peter’s identity. They’re meant to be together, fate will find a way!

Other projects in the MCU’s Phase 6 include The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel series Vision Quest, Wonder Man, and Eyes of Wakanda. Blade was meant to be released in Phase 6, too, but has been indefinitely delayed after spending years in development hell. Despite the news, Feige reiterated to Brazilian entertainment site Omelete his pledge to make good on Mahershala Ali’s interpretation of the vampire hunter.

“We’re committed to Blade. We love the character. We love Mahershala’s version of him. And rest assured, whenever we change direction with a project or are still trying to figure out how it fits into our schedule, we let the public know. You’re updated on what’s going on. But I can say that the character will make it to the MCU.” Regardfless of what’s going on in the chaotic corners of the universe, we can sleep soundly knowing the original web-slinger is amking his way back to the silver screen in 2026. And who knows, maybe memory wipes will be the best thing that’s ever happened to MJ and Peter’s romance?

