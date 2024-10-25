‘Spider-Man 4’ release date news confirms when Tom Holland returns to the MCU — hint: it’s not ‘Spider-Man 4’

Were you just beginning to miss Tom Holland‘s presence in the MCU and beyond? Luckily for you, the young actor will appear in at least three major flicks in the summer of 2026, one of which will be the as-of-yet-untitled fourth entry in the Spider-Man offshoot.

Recommended Videos

The Hollywood Reporter has just confirmed that the tentatively titled Spider-Man 4 will come out on July 24, 2026, almost two months after the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday on May 1. This follows the pattern established with Far From Home, which also came out a little while after Avengers: Endgame and managed to gross more than $1 billion at the box office despite the shadow of the second-highest-grossing movie of all time looming over it.

The last time we saw Holland in the MCU as the friendly neighborhood spiderling feels like years ago. Since 2021 when he swung into the theaters alongside the other two live-action spidey’s Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, we’ve had a scattering of Marvel debuts; many of them unasked for, most of them unsuccessful, and some a pleasant surprise against the gloomy outlook of the ongoing Multiverse Saga. Now, three years after his last outing, Holland’s presence is being dearly missed, but Marvel plans to amend that as soon as possible.

It was only a week ago, in fact, that Holland revealed he’d seen the first draft for the next Spider-Man film (hopefully not titled something like Farther From Home or No Home given what happened in the previous film) and that he really liked the premise. Since then, we’ve learned he’s going to headline the next Christopher Nolan film, and now we know the next web-head outing will take place a mere week after that. Holland will be so busy that summer he’ll need to swing from one premiere to the next, or even change panels in the middle of doing the press rounds for both films.

Fortunately for him, his next proper MCU appearance will give him a bit of breathing room to ease back into the role of Marvel’s chief spoiler. Peter Parker is almost certainly a part of Avengers: Doomday, which means Holland and Robert Downey Jr. will share that spotlight. That makes three major blockbusters Holland will be a part of come the summer of 2026. And here we were worried when he took a year’s break from acting.

Peter Parker made the entire world forget he was Spider-Man during the events of No Way Home, and it’s still not clear how the writers will deal with that little twist in Doomsday and Spider-Man 4, but rumors suggest both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, as well as Emma Stone in the role of Gwen Stacy, will be part of the ensemble making up the fourth entry. Why not add Miles Morales into the mix while we’re at it? Is it really too much to ask for?

At any rate, you can now mark your calendars, folks, because the wait for the next Spider-Man film, less than two years away, officially starts from this moment.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy