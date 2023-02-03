The Best Order to Watch Marvel Movies and Shows for the First Time

If you are just jumping on the Marvel bandwagon, there is a lot — and we mean a lot — of catching up to do. It can be intimidating staring at a list of 30 films wondering when exactly you’ll have the time to watch them all, yet there is one upside to arriving to the party over 10 years after it began: hindsight.

Fans have been mulling over what the best watch order is for almost a decade now, trying to arrive to the perfect combination of chronological and release order. Sure, watching it all in chronological order makes it easier to follow, but it might reduce the impact of certain arrivals or emotional moments if they’re not watched within the context of the original release date. As an example, the Black Widow film is set prior to the events of Endgame, so it was all the more emotional watching it after that film when it was released in 2021.

Time jumps backwards and forward are common in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it can be satisfying watching it all in chronological order in the timeline of events, but some adjustments to perfect the balance between order and maximum entertainment are key. We’re also tweaking the official Disney Plus MCU timeline a little bit. Even Disney seems to be confused about how everything falls into place after Endgame. If you’re watching the MCU for the first time, at least you won’t have to deal with the headaches that have been plaguing the rest of us since the start of Phase Four.

With a cinematic universe as sprawling as the MCU, there are bound to be gray areas, thus Daredevil and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. were left off today’s list. Daredevil recently returned to the MCU fold after his stint on Netflix, which raises questions about not only his show being canon but all The Defenders series. Then there’s Agents that was more or less confirmed to exist in a separate universe. If either of these are confirmed as part of the “Sacred Timeline,” we will update the list.

With all disclaimers made, here is the best way to watch all 30 Marvel Cinematic Universe films, and eight Disney Plus shows.

1. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The MCU starts with Steve Rogers’ story in the 1940s as he tries to enlist into the U.S. Army to fight in World War II. A brave, but scrawny soldier, Steve is eventually given the experimental super soldier serum thanks to his upstanding values and morals. It’s all very patriotic, but a solid start for one of the most fleshed-out characters in the franchise, nonetheless.

2. Captain Marvel (2019)

It’s into the ’90s now with Captain Marvel, an origin story with a punch and a nice dose of grunge. Working as a member of Starforce, an elite Kree military taskforce and answering to the name of “Vers,” Carol Danvers soon finds that what she thought she knew about herself was a façade all along, hiding a complicated past. Maybe stay away from the post-credits scene with this one.

3. Iron Man (2008)

Get to know the not-so-humble beginnings of one of the leaders of the Avengers and arguably the most important character in all of the MCU, Tony Stark. After being captured by terrorists in Afghanistan, Tony develops the Iron Man suit prototype in order to escape. Back at home, trouble brews as word gets out about his powerful invention. The post-credits scene introduces Nick Fury and lays the groundwork for the expansive MCU to follow.

4. Iron Man 2 (2010)

After telling the world he is Iron Man, Tony Stark’s enemies start piling up, and the history that comes with his last name catches up to him. In this 2010 sequel, we are also introduced to Natasha Romanoff as they try to recruit Tony for the Avengers initiative, effectively kicking off the team-up of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

5. The Incredible Hulk (2008)

For the longest time, The Incredible Hulk was one of the most irrelevant films in the MCU’s larger continuity, but the last few years have largely changed that by bringing back a slew of important characters from this film. For fans curious to know the who, when, and how of Bruce Banner becoming the green giant, this is mandatory viewing.

6. Thor (2011)

Thor completes the collection of origin stories of the archetypal Avengers. The only member of the team coming from outer space, Thor is a demi-good hoping to become the King of Asgard when his father gives up the throne. Standing in his way are his arrogance and his scheming brother, Loki, whose daddy issues turn him into a power-hungry killer.

7. Marvel’s The Avengers (2012)

The previous films’ events culminate in The Avengers when a threat too great to be concealed demands the combined strength of all six heroes. Don’t expect Captain Marvel to show up just yet, Fury will keep her as a secret weapon for a while longer. Loki attacks the Earth in what is the first taste of Kevin Feige’s big plan for The Infinity Saga. Remember to keep a close eye on the infinity stones as you make your way through these movies.

8. Thor: The Dark World (2013)

The Convergence of the Nine Realms disrupts the order of the universe as scientist and Thor’s beau, Jane Foster, becomes possessed by a dark force called the Aether, aka the Reality Stone. Thor reluctantly seeks Loki’s help to defeat the latest evil.

9. Iron Man 3 (2013)

The Iron Man trilogy comes to an end as Tony struggles with PTSD from the battle of New York that took place in The Avengers. He’s targeted by a terrorist led by the mysterious Mandarin, and Tony becomes obsessed with taking him down. Twists and turns unfold with Pepper gaining her own super abilities in the process.

10. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Steve’s new life in the 21st Century as a S.H.I.E.L.D. operative comes crumbling down when Hydra infiltrates the organization. As an old friend comes back from the dead and a new friend is made, Steve and Natasha go rogue trying to stop the Nazi threat from taking over the world.

11. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

A new team is introduced to the MCU. Think of them as the misfit renegade equivalent of the Avengers. This fan-favorite movie takes us deeper into the galaxy to meet Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot, and Drax as their outlaw adventures eventually lead them to one another and to defeat Ronan the Accuser. Some more infinity stone action also goes down.

12. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Directly following the events of the first volume, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 dives deeper into Peter Quill and Gamora’s individual pasts and strengthens the relationship between the team. We’re also introduced to Mantis, who joins the squad by the end. There is a lot of important Marvel lore teased in the details of this film.

13. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Back to earth, Tony Stark creates an artificial intelligence global defense program called Ultron that will supposedly act as a shield between the Earth and all extraterrestrial threats. It becomes an independent killer robot who recruits two Sokovian twins, Wanda and Pietro Maximoff for his mission.

14. Ant-Man (2015)

Ex-convict Scott Lang is recruited by famous ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. scientist Hank Pym to succeed him as Ant-Man and stop his former protégé from replicating his invention. Scott learns to control ants and shrink to their size as he gears up to take on Yellowjacket. The Quantum Realm is first introduced in this film, and it is massively important for the future of the MCU.

15. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Basically the honorary fifth Avengers movie, Captain America: Civil War turns Steve against Tony when the former rejects the newly introduced Sokovia Accords, created to keep the team in check after the consequences of their missions start piling up. The highly anticipated introductions of Spider-Man and Black Panther into the MCU also happens in this film.

16. Black Panther (2018)

There’s a power gap in Wakanda after the death of King T’Chaka in Civil War. It draws out his secret nephew to challenge T’Challa for the throne. In the process, he is inspired to rethink his view of the world.

17. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Don’t expect another Spidey origin story in the MCU. Homecoming picks up after the events of Civil War as Peter figures out how to reconcile school work with superhero duties.

18. Doctor Strange (2016)

We’re introduced to another hero and key player in the future of the MCU in this film. Dr. Stephen Strange, a renowned neurosurgeon, gets into a car crash which renders his precious hands useless. He turns to the mystic arts for help. Doctor Strange also introduces the concept of the Multiverse to the MCU.

19. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

If you were wondering what Hulk and Thor were up to during Civil War, they’re reuniting in space after Hulk ran away from his problems in Age of Ultron and Thor returned to his home of Asgard. Together they try to prevent Ragnarok.

20. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

We finally enter the big climax of the MCU’s first overarching saga. Thanos is out for the infinity stones, and all the Avengers must come together to stop his plan to eradicate half the universe.

21. Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Ant-Man and The Wasp is concurrent with the events of Infinity War but offers valuable insight into how to save the world from Thanos. The team tries to find a way to rescue Hank’s wife and Hope’s mom, Janet van Dyne, from the Quantum realm.

22. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Avengers are in shambles after the outcome of both Civil War and Infinity War. The toughest battle they have ever faced forces them to think outside the box for a solution, and Captain Marvel finally joins them. This movie is the culmination of the Infinity Saga.

23. Black Widow (2021)

The movie that finally gave us Natasha Romanoff’s back story, Black Widow delves into the world of the Red Room, as Nat decides to end its torturous scheme once and for all.

24. Loki (2021)

Loki is essentially set outside time as it introduces the Time Variance Authority in charge of maintaining one sacred timeline. This is the first time the MCU directly addresses the Multiverse.

25. What If…? (2021)

What If…? doesn’t hold any stakes in terms of what happens in the MCU, but it’s a fun animated show where major storylines from the rest of the franchise are reimagined in different timelines.

26. Wandavision (2021)

Mere weeks after Endgame, Wanda is struggling with grief, going to great lengths to escape it. The full scope of her powers, which are some of the strongest in the MCU, is finally explored.

27. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

Captain America’s shield is up for grabs now that Steve has retired. His best buddies Sam and Bucky don’t really like the replacement the government has found. More details are revealed about the state of affairs post-blip.

28. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Set eight months after Endgame, Peter, M.J., and Ned go on a field trip around Europe, which gets interrupted by Mysterio and the so-called Elementals. Spider-Man must help stop them, all while struggling to get over a big loss in his life.

29. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Set directly after Far From Home, Spider-Man’s identity as Peter Parker is revealed to the whole world, turning his life upside down. He turns to Avenger pal Doctor Strange for a solution, which only makes matters worse.

30. Eternals (2022)

Concurrent with No Way Home, this film introduces a whole new team and realm of possibilities to the MCU. The Eternals are immortal alien beings sent to Earth to protect it from the Deviants.

31. Hawkeye (2022)

It’s Christmas and teenager Kate Bishop is up to her usual shenanigans. This time, they lead her to Clint Barton in his path to come to terms with his violent time as Ronin after the blip. A couple of awesome crossovers take place.

32. Thor: Love and Thunder (2022)

Love and Thunder‘s place in the timeline is tricky but in it we get to see Thor’s time in the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy after Endgame. He must return to New Asgard to save it from Gorr the God Butcher while an old flame comes back in a most unexpected way.

33. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022)

Some months after Stephen lent a hand to Peter Parker, there’s another teenager in need of rescuing. America Chavez can travel through the Multiverse, a power which highly interests a grief-stricken Wanda.

34. Moon Knight (2022)

Moon Knight‘s ties to the larger MCU are kept vague, so you can switch it around on the timeline. Strange things begin happening to museum worker Steven Grant, unveiling much more than he could have imagined.

35. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

One of the MCU’s biggest fake outs is finally corrected in this film. Shaun, aka Shang-Chi, has been running away from his difficult family for years, but his dad needs something from him, forcing him to finally meet his destiny.

36. She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (2022)

Set in the summer of 2025, this lawyer comedy details the early days of Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk after she’s infected with her cousin Bruce’s gamma irradiated blood.

37. Ms. Marvel (2022)

Avengers fangirl Kamala Khan is starting her junior year in high school when she comes across a magic family heirloom. It unleashes powers in the teenager, setting a number of unfortunate events into motion. The season finale marked the first mention of the “mutant gene” that will be tied to the X-Men’s MCU arrival.

38. Werewolf by Night (2022)

The correct place in the timeline for Werewolf by Night is unknown, but it was released as a Halloween special by Marvel. It follows five monster hunters who must compete for a powerful relic. We also meet Man-Thing, who was teased in Thor: Ragnarök.

39. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022)

It’s Christmas 2025, and Mantis and Drax decide to surprise Peter with a special present they can only find on Earth. Meanwhile, Knowhere is being rebuilt as the Guardians’ new home.

40. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

It’s one year after the death of King T’Challa, and Wakanda is under pressure to share its resources when a new secret nation takes advantage of its weakened state. Although it supposedly takes place at the same time as Love and Thunder, we believe this emotional epic is the best possible closer to Marvel’s Phase Four.