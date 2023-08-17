The ‘Ant-Man’ trilogy’s greatest unsolved mystery somehow has nothing to do with the insanity of ‘Quantumania’

Kang's (mis)qualifications as MCU's villain and the surprisingly powerless Janet should be the least of your worries.

It has been months since Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted in theatres and left us scratching our heads over a million questions — is Scott stuck in an alternate universe, how is Kang a bigger threat than Thanos if Scott could defeat him easily, what happened to Janet’s superpowers, etc. But nothing in the film can trump the mind-boggling mystery that has frustratingly remained unsolved since 2015’s Ant-Man.

If there is ever a contest for the biggest plotholes ever, Marvel would easily swipe the first position with this one plothole as pointed out by a concerned (and frankly confused) Marvel fan on Reddit. Toward the end in Ant-Man, Darren Cross prepares to sell Yellowjacket Suit to Mitchell Carson, a HYDRA operative working as a high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. official. Their deal was disrupted by Ant-Man and the team, and in the ensuing chaos, Carson was seen stealing the lone cylinder of Pym Particles and safely leaving Cross Technologies.

Pym Particles in the wrong hands are a surefire recipe for disaster and HYDRA having them is nothing short of a catastrophe. And yet there has not even been a whisper or hint about Carson’s whereabouts or what HYDRA has been doing with the Pym Particles.

If the film had followed its originally-decided ending, we would have seen Scott catching up with Carson. But director Peyton Reed decided to leave the fate of the stolen Pym Particles up in the air for a “couple of reasons” that to date have not been enough to explain why this particular plot thread has been abandoned so carelessly.

In case Marvel has forgotten, Carson ran away with Pym Particles, sir, not a bag of candies.