‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ symbiote suit concept art confirms Tom Holland nearly went down a dark path

Even years after a movie releases, the internet manages to uncover some new and interesting facts that would have changed the whole trajectory of the project. In today’s news you never knew, the threequel of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, could have played out similarly to Venom, had some concept art for Peter Parker’s suit made the final cut.

Although we do get an end-credits scene featuring Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock, Venom is absent from the movie as a whole, allowing for the likes of the Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Sandman, Electro, and Lizard to present as the main threat to Peter, MJ, Ned, and the other-dimension Spider-Men. It was the word on the grapevine back in 2021 that Venom might make an appearance in No Way Home full-time, but considering how Venom: Let There Be Carnage came out a few months after No Way Home, obviously, the Marvel/Sony team felt it unnecessary to introduce Brock as Peter’s adversary so soon.

Some never-before-seen concept art of Holland’s Spider-Man showcases the symbiote suit, classically associated with Venom. We’ve seen the repercussions of Peter Parker succumbing to the symbiote’s influence in Spider-Man 3 with Tobey Maguire, and the results were nothing short of disastrous. If the MCU is looking to replicate that same mayhem, it’s only a matter of time before Parker and Brock cross paths.

It wouldn’t be a pretty sight, but at least we’d be getting a cool crossover suit from it, as pictured below.

It looks like something straight out of PS4’s Spider-Man game, doesn’t it? Tom Holland appears to be Spider-Man indefinitely as far as continuing his contract with Marvel, so it’ll most likely be him meeting Tom Hardy’s Venom in perhaps the fourth Spider-Man movie.

In a February 2023 Entertainment Weekly interview with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the corporate bigwig confirmed that the Spider-Man 4 script is in the works. “All I will say is that we have the story,” he said. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

We’ve yet to gain confirmation that Venom will be among the characters expected to return, but judging by No Way Home‘s end-credits scene, there’s an extremely strong possibility.