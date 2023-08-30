‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s supposed season 2 renewal sees 12 months of hate turned around in an instant

With Loki season two coming in October, we’re finally entering the next phase of Marvel’s Disney Plus series as its original streaming shows are starting to get second seasons at last. The Tom Hiddleston vehicle is the first (unsurprisingly, as it remains the worst-watched of them all), with What If…? season two on the way. Plus, if you can believe it’s actually happening, Spider-Man: Sophomore Year. But the next one that’s apparently on the slate may surprise you as it’s not traditionally been wholly popular: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Yes, the oft-controversial superhero sitcom all about Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer “Cousin to Bruce Banner” Walters might just be getting its own second run. According to the latest word on the street, more She-Hulk “will happen post-strikes.” It’s worth pointing out that a raft of projects have been rumored to be in development of late, including some kind of Ghost Rider relaunch with Nicolas Cage, so be sure to take this news with a healthy dose of skepticism. And yet the potential for more is enough to convince everyone that, you know what, She-Hulk was never that bad to begin with.

Following the news coming out, Redditors came together to admit that they actually liked She-Hulk all along. As the OP kicked off by saying, “I’m one of…..not many people that didn’t dislike She-Hulk so this is nice imo.” And the vast majority of the comments concurred.

Hmm, why do I have the feeling I know exactly what show this comment about Marvel series that have world-ending threats with zero fallout is about…?

Gone are the days when She-Hulk would be ripped apart for every little thing, from twerking with Megan Thee Stallion to its CGI. Now the most unbelievable thing about it is just that Jen Walters is too much of a catch to be unlucky in love.

Literally the most far-fetched thing in the entire MCU.

The evolution of She-Hulk from punching bag to reappraised favorite has been happening ever since Secret Invasion made people appreciate its inventiveness in a new light. As someone who’s been a fan of the show all along, I have to admit to feeling a little vindicated that more folks are finally coming around to its charms. Even if there isn’t anything to these rumors, at least some good has come from talk of a second two.