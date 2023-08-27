‘I’m excited for the world to see it!’: The creator of a forgotten MCU series renewed for season 2 despite no sign of a premiere offers a timely reminder it exists

The impending debut of Loki season 2 marks the return of the first and so far only live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe series, but a pair of animated offshoots have both been rewarded additional episodes, even if one is significantly further along than the other.

What If…? was confirmed to be returning shortly after its premiere, but we’ve been patiently biding our time waiting for Spider-Man: Freshman Year to appear ever since it was announced to much fanfare all the way back of November 2021. Not only that, but follow-up Sophomore Year is also in development, but tangible updates have been hard to come by.

There were even rumors that Marvel had quietly canned the show altogether, which were shot down by head writer and executive producer Jeff Trammell. The trail has gone cold once more ever since, though, even if he did recently let everybody on social media know that even if he can’t say anything about Freshman Year, it’s still out there somewhere.

Nothing that I can share yet, just that I'm eager for everyone to see the show. Our crew worked (and is still working) hard to make Freshman Year feel special, fun and unique and I'm excited for the world to see it! https://t.co/wANQ3jfskB — Jeff Trammell (@MrJeffTrammell) August 27, 2023

Deviating from mainline MCU continuity, Norman Osborn will replace Tony Stark as Peter Parker’s mentor, with Charlie Cox confirmed to be reprising his role as Daredevil in the recording booth. Famous villains including Doctor Octopus and Scorpion have been revealed as part of the lineup alongside fellow hero Doctor Strange, but beyond the scarcest of details there’s never really been a great deal to go on.

According to Trammell it’s still happening eventually, but it’s beginning to look increasingly likely the wait will carry on for some time yet.