Time is almost up on Marvel landing a much-needed easy Disney Plus win by launching a new yearly tradition

Look, we’ve all been burned by Marvel‘s recent projects, there’s no way around it. Secret Invasion is still fresh in our minds, being the franchise’s most recent and biggest disappointment since, well, ever. In general, Marvel’s Disney Plus shows seem to be very hit or miss, with some standing proudly atop the competition, while others plummet to their death, easily forgotten.

Needless to say, then, that after the unfavorable reception of Secret Invasion, the studio is in need of a big Disney Plus win. I mean, we’re also in desperate need of it, but we’re not the ones losing money and fans if we don’t get it. And what better way to recover from this stumble than by releasing a brand new, holiday-themed special?

Last October, when Werewolf by Night hit the streaming platform, Marvel rekindled the hopes of many naysayers, providing viewers with an actually good piece of media to sink their teeth into. The Halloween special gathered positive reviews all across the board, so there’s a high likelihood that a similar project could help Marvel get in back in the good graces of Disney Plus subscribers.

The idea was proposed by Redditor amaya-aurora on the r/marvelstudios sub, who questioned if other Marvel fans are hoping to get a repeat of Werewolf by Night this Halloween season. I can’t help but wish for this exact thing, and some other viewers agree. In fact, Marvel could very well make this type of project a yearly thing, giving fans something to look forward to every October. Few people would complain, that’s for sure.

Of course, there’s always the chance of the studio ruining it (as it does many things), by getting too sloppy and rushing Halloween projects out just for the sake of it. If it’s done, it has to be done right, but sadly, this idea doesn’t even seem to be on the mind of Marvel executives. October is fast approaching and, so far, there has been no word about new holiday-themed content.

There’s still some time for an announcement to come, but if it doesn’t, the studio will miss out on what could be a big opportunity. Folks need a palette cleanser before moving on to other, bigger projects, and a Werewolf by Night-style special would do just the trick.

At least we have Loki, which is coming back for a second season soon, so not everything is terrible. That said, we won’t easily forget what could’ve been.