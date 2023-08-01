‘Loki’ season 2 release date and new cast

After Loki season 2 was teased in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, MCU fanatics were excited to see what (and who) the new season will bring to the screens. Loki is Marvel‘s first live-action Disney Plus series to get a second-season renewal, and reactions to the official Season 2 trailer are proving why the decision was a wise one.

MCU’s most popular villain-turned-hero, the God of Mischief Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), but the multiverse and time-travel theory allowed the studio to bring him back as “an unlikely influencer on historical events.” Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore believed Loki had “really irreverent and clever and cool,” storylines, and season one director Kate Herron confirmed that “there’s so much to explore with Loki,” which eventually led to the shoe ending with a cliffhanger and a season two order.

When will ‘Loki’ season 2 debut on Disney Plus?

Still via Marvel Studios

Loki and his female variant counterpart Sylvie meeting the Kang variant called He Who Remains at his citadel in season one caused the creation of the multiverse, and season 2 will explore the Sacred Timeline further. Marvel confirmed season 2 through the mid-credits scene in the season one finale and revealed the official release date of Loki season 2 in May 2023.

Loki season 2 is set to return two years after the original season aired on Disney Plus. It is currently scheduled to release on Oct. 6, 2023, as a part of Phase Five of MCU. The season will follow the original order and feature six episodes of 40-50 minutes each. So, fans will be able to catch the episodes from Oct. 6 to Nov. 10, 2023, every Friday. The finale will be closely followed by the premiere of the Hawkeye spin-off Echo on Nov. 29.

Who is joining the cast of ‘Loki’ in season 2?

Still via Marvel Studios

The Loki season 2 trailer featured Loki and Morbius still in the TVA, confirming the return of Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief and Owen Wilson as his ally. We could also catch a few glimpses of Sylvie, who was last left in the Citadel in season 1. Sophia Di Martino will thus reprise her role as Sylvie but it’s yet to be revealed what role she will play in moving the plot forward.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw will also return as the TVA judge overseeing Loki’s case, Ravonna Renslayer. Other returning cast include Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes, and Eugene Cordero as TVA staffer Casey/Hunter K-5E. Jonathan Majors will also return in the season, portraying Victor Timely, another variant of He Who Remains, who was introduced at the end of Quantumania.

The new cast joining the MCU with Loki season 2 includes Rafael Casal as Brad Wolfe, Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan as a TVA archivist, Kate Dickie as an undisclosed villain, and the Good Omens fame Liz Carr in an undisclosed role as well. Richard E. Grant will also reportedly make another appearance as the comic book-inspired elderly variant of Loki called “Classic Loki.” Season 2 might possibly have some intriguing locales and, perhaps, a few surprise cameos, presuming that Loki, Mobius, and the rest of the TVA will enjoy free transit around the Multiverse.

What happened last on ‘Loki’?

Image via Disney Plus

Loki season 1 ended with a huge cliffhanger, when Loki finds himself in an unrecognizable reality for the Time Variance Authority where Mobius (played by Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (played by Wunmi Mosaku) failed to recognize him. It was also revealed that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is the mastermind behind TVA, only in a different variant called He Who Remains.

The Loki season 2 trailer shows that Loki is now time slipping and saw the threat of an untimely end to the world in his timeslip. He is now tasked to reignite his friendship with Morbius and take down TVA’s new boss. It is yet to be confirmed if the series’ main antagonist will be Kang, or one of his many, many variants.

Season 2 might also explore Hunter B-15’s backstory since she made the conscious decision to conceal her past in Episode 4 when Sylvie presents Hunter B-15 with her suppressed memories as a variant. Loki coming out as bisexual also allows the season 2 writers to explore his sexuality with men as well as women.

Catch the official trailer for Loki season 2 below: