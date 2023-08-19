Latest Disney News: ‘Ahsoka’ makes Disney Plus history as the son of ‘Snow White’s founding father rebukes ‘pathetic’ live-action remake

As a streaming service, Disney Plus never needed to reinvent the wheel. All audiences really want is quality entertainment at a reasonable price. However, with the latest calendar shuffle from Ahsoka, set to debut its season premiere next week, it’s obvious the Mouse House is tossing anything at the wall to see if it sticks.

One endeavor that’s not “sticking” with people as much as the company might’ve hoped is the live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, or just Snow White this time around. Ever since Rachel Zegler shed light on the various changes expected to take place in this modern remake, emotions have been high. People (but mostly conservatives) up and down the virtual boardwalk have been lambasting the movie for going “woke” and erasing the core concept of the original. Keep in mind, the movie isn’t even out yet — there hasn’t even been a trailer — but it has already conjured some of the harshest backlash any live-action movie has seen to date. Don’t believe us? Just ask David Hand, the son of the man who directed the original. He had some not-so-pleasant comments about his father’s pride and joy.

Elsewhere, you’re looking at a Marvel Disney Plus series we didn’t know was happening entering development alongside a threequel to a series we sure hope is better than the sequel.

Ahsoka moves its release up from Wednesday to Tuesday, and that’s not all

At this point, Disney’s “release dates” should be called “release suggestions.” When The Marvels isn’t being moved around three times and Secret Invasion isn’t getting shoved upward from a Spring show to a Summer one, Deadpool 3 is left entirely off the company’s Q3 calendar (and don’t even get us started on Blade). Changes like these, while frustrating, are understandable to an extent given how far in advance they are generated. But Ahsoka made history today after the steamer announced it will not only move its debut up a day to August 22 but will also shake up its premiere time. Instead of premiering in the morning, as has always been the case for Disney Plus shows, Ahskoka will now premiere at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET. What if I had dinner plans on Tuesday, Disney? Did you ever stop to think about that?

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs director’s son calls the live-action remake a “disgrace,” “pathetic,” and “insulting”

Photo via Disney

The truth is a fickle thing to come by in Hollywood. In a business where words are often minced, and comments are shrouded in double meaning, it can be a chore to discern a person’s true feelings from their PR persona. And then there’s David Hand, the son of David Hand Sr., the director of the original Snow White and the Seven Dwafs, who had absolutely no problem sharing his honest-to-God feelings about the live-action Snow White. When David Hand (the son) learned of Disney’s new direction for the remake, likely from Rachel Zegler’s various feather-rustling comments, he was… displeased, to put it lightly.

In speaking with The Telegraph, Hand made no effort to mince his words.

“It’s a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it. I think it’s pathetic that people feel that way… these are art forms in the world of film today… I disagree with this whole new concept.”

Hand, who is 91 years old, called the live-action remake a “disgrace” and criticized Disney for “trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier.”

“Their thoughts are just so radical now. They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters … they’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that. I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films … There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did … I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

If it’s radical not to want to glorify a grown man stalking a 14-year-old girl, or to continue traditions that were rooted in racism, sexism, and prejudice, then sure, Disney’s being radical. If you ask me, though, I find that pretty rad. But what do I know?

Two new Disney Plus shows go into development at Marvel Studios and one of them is from left field

Image via Marvel Studios

In case you hadn’t heard, Doctor Strange 3 was all the talk this week. Rumors surrounding the sorcerer’s third solo outing picked up steam after numerous insiders suggested the movie would draw from the “Time Runs Out” comics arc. The fact that the threequel is now confirmed to be in development at Marvel Studios isn’t all that shocking, but the WandaVision spin-off announced alongside it is. According to Production Weekly, a Wiccan TV series is in the works. That would make it the third WandaVision spin-off to date, including VisionQuest and Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Speaking of Agatha, speculation that Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, who stars in Coven of Chaos, will play Wanda’s son, Billy (aka Wiccan) has been rampant ever since his casting was announced back in 2022. To date, Marvel hasn’t confirmed this, nor has Locke.

Either way, we’re getting a Wiccan show, and since you can’t have Wiccan without Hulkling, it’s time to bust out those Pride flags.