Why is Rachel Zegler getting backlash for ‘Snow White?’ The rising new controversy, explained

Disney has been getting considerable flak for trying to mold its beloved animated classics to modern times and make them more inclusive while lessening or outright scrapping the presence of any dated concept in the new live-action adaptations. As this particular mission has been achieving mixed reviews so far, the upcoming live-action Snow White getting similar treatment upon its release in 2024 was imminent. But the film’s titular star has already kickstarted a storm, all by herself.

Just to be clear, it wasn’t like Snow White was smoothly sailing or getting undivided love up until now.

Apart from the justified ire from folks who don’t want Disney to muck up another classic with poor storytelling skills, the flick has also been attracting backlash for pointless reasons like the studio attempting to make cinema an inclusive and progressive space. So, just like Halle Bailey, Rachel Zegler continues facing racist backlash over her casting, though the actress has poured cold water over her naysayers by wanting no part of the “nonsensical discourse.”

But trolls are trolls, strangely proud of their said status, and they wasted zero seconds in jumping on the chance to prove why Rachel Zegler as Snow White is a bad, bad choice.

What did Rachel Zegler say about Snow White?

Screengrab via YouTube/Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

Well, 1937’s animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to be precise. The film is serving as the foundation for the upcoming live-action adaptation but only loosely influences where the story goes. If there were still any doubts about how accurate Disney plans to be while adapting the animation, they have been recently erased by Zegler’s fresh comments about the film’s script.

“It’s no longer 1937,” Zegler shared with Variety. “She’s [Snow White] not going to be saved by the prince and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.

“She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and the leader that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true. So, it’s just a really incredible story for young people everywhere to see themselves in.”

Anyone hoping for the new Snow White to focus on the princess day-dreaming about true love and getting kissed awake — without being able to give her consent — out of her death-like slumber can say goodbye to the possibility as Zegler has pretty much confirmed that is not going to be the focus of the film. She has also called out Prince Charming’s behavior in the original film, labeling him a “stalker” for following Snow White around.

So far, there is no prince in the film, though there is a new character named Jonathan (played by Andrew Burnap). But Zegler has warned that it would be foolhardy to just automatically presume this Snow White is going to be all focused on finding true love.

So, what is the new Snow White controversy again?

Photo via Disney

Well, boy meets girl and they fall in love is always going to be the classic romantic angle in cinema. But what is the problem if we get rid of the problematic edges in its representation along the way? What if a woman (FYI, Snow White was 14, 14 in the OG film, just so you don’t forget) is not simply restricted to be the damsel in distress, not picking up after men, not razor-focused on just love because nothing else can be salvation in her head, or getting kissed by men who don’t know the concept of consent?

But evidently, it is a problem as social media has been overflowing with comments about how Disney has chosen a “PR disaster” for its film.

It just gets worse and worse….



The new Snow White says that the Prince was a creepy stalker and suggests that all scenes of the Prince could be cut



She’s a walking PR disaster for Disney pic.twitter.com/7QJGDIx5er — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 13, 2023

Disney is trying a really interesting marketing strategy where the star of the new Snow White spends a year before the movie’s release publicly talking about how much she despises Snow White



pic.twitter.com/DlQCUqbqnQ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 13, 2023

Zegler’s comments that Snow White is not going to make finding a guy the princess’ only route to happiness. She doesn’t necessarily say that there is not going to be a love story or for Snow White to be a bold, independent woman, true love is out of the question — it is just not going to be the only thing the film is concerned about.

But given the explosive response to her comments, she may as well have said it.

Question for the new woke Snow White:



What’s so wrong with find your prince and falling in love? What’s so wrong with old school romance? What’s so wrong with having a strong man who can step up and protect you?



This toxic feminism is long out of hand. This is why Disney keeps… — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) August 13, 2023

Chances of the negative discourse around her comments dying down anytime soon are slim as those against the idea of Snow White getting a makeover are busy fighting to get the five minutes of Prince Charming included in the film (that’s all the run-time the character got in the original film). Will it change how Disney makes the film? Hopefully not.