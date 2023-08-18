With only a few days to go until Ahsoka makes its worldwide release on Disney Plus, the Mouse House has decided to shake up the premiere time, which marks a first for the platform in its history.

According to what the company announced via the official Ahsoka social media page, all new episodes of Ahsoka, including the two-episode premiere event, will become available for streaming Tuesdays at 6 pm PT, which turns it into the first Disney Plus show to premiere in the evenings, rather than the usual morning timeframe.

I don’t suppose there’s anything particularly special about Ahsoka to change its airtime, but it sure seems like Disney is trying out new methods to influence viewing figures. An evening premiere means that more people will be able to tune in concurrently to watch the show, and a lot of other Star Wars fans don’t have to worry about getting spoiled on the internet throughout the day.

Ahsoka marks the first solo outing for Rosario Dawson’s live-action version of the titular Clone Wars character. Joining her on this crusade against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) are several characters from the Rebels animated show, including Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, and Ezra Bridger, portrayed by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Eman Esfandi, respectively.

Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker is also appearing via flashbacks, and combined with the prospects of all the rest of the potential surprise cameos, we can’t wait to see this new series when it premieres on August 22, now at 6 pm PT.