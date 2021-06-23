Marvel Fans Are Losing It After Loki Confirms He’s Bisexual

The third episode of Marvel’s Loki debuted on Disney Plus today, and it brought with it a major revelation about Tom Hiddleston’s trickster. Ahead of the show’s arrival, there was much talk about it specifying that Loki is gender-fluid in the MCU, much as the character is in the comics. Now, episode 3 has made clear that another part of the God of Mischief’s comics identity is also canon in the MCU. Loki has confirmed that he’s bisexual.

Loki and his female variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) end up trapped on Lamentis 1 after escaping the TVA. Their only way off the planet before it’s destroyed is to board a refugee ship called the Ark. While on a train for the elite that’s headed there, the two Lokis open up about themselves a bit. Sylvie inquires about Loki’s love life, wondering if he ever had any royal romances back on Asgard.

“Must’ve been would-be-princesses,” she asks him. “Or perhaps another prince.” Loki doesn’t go into detail, but he does respond: “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.” Though it’s delivered in a very casual way, this is a big deal as it makes Loki the very first openly bi character in the whole MCU. And, as you’d expect, this revelation is causing Marvel fans to lose it on social media.

– Loki is bi canon. I repeat, LOKI IS BI CANON SO TRUE pic.twitter.com/eZL3gaB0Pn — bea | loki era (@admiresmcu) June 23, 2021

spoilers #Loki THEY CONFIRMED IT, LOKI IS BI IM CRYING IM SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/GzoLGsH1f0 — mar ᱬ || loki era (@strongsparker) June 23, 2021

WHEN I TELL YOU I STARTED SCREAMING AND CRYING JEBRGIUGHW4EIGFV24KJEFBI FINALLY SOME BISEXUAL REPRESENTATION. THEY MADE LOKI CANONCIALLY BI. pic.twitter.com/FHPxifZVvJ — lauren ‎४ (@LOKlSDYAD) June 23, 2021

This must’ve been deliberate, right?

of the bi flag BYE- 😭🤚 pic.twitter.com/gfFs966A69 — ⊌🕷️͡⫶𝗿⃖᪤⃪͡𝘀꧇𝗲̸❟๋﮽𝘀 (@n_struck) June 23, 2021

Oh yeah. That was deliberate.

#Loki spoiler – – – – Marvel: "Okay how much bisexual do you want to make this episode?" Loki series: "yes" pic.twitter.com/jkC7Vac2dl — JJ ४⧗✪🕸 crying bc of bi Loki (@lostinmyjapan) June 23, 2021

And this happened during Pride Month, too. Nicely played, Marvel.

LOKI BEING BI IS CANON THERES A REASON IT WAS RELEASED DURING PRIDE MONTH pic.twitter.com/sb9MldqhcT — riss (@wintrwolf) June 23, 2021

This is a good day to be a “Lokius” shipper.

the fact loki is bi… and has amazing chemistry with mobius…. and the writers said loki was getting a love interest…. pic.twitter.com/D2XrUh3MdW — warren !!!!! LOKI ERA (@cinehiddles) June 23, 2021

Are Loki and Owen Wilson’s Mobius going to end up jet skiing off into the sunset together?

now that loki is officially bi in the mcu what is stopping marvel from letting these two bitches ride off into the sunset on a jet ski together pic.twitter.com/jDUarOz6jr — tea🪐tbb & loki era (@C4STAMERE) June 23, 2021

Now, we’re just waiting on Thor: Love and Thunder to have Valkyrie come out as bi, too.

We’ll have to see if Marvel is actually planning on giving the Asgardian prince a love interest of some sort – though Tom Hiddleston has teased just that happening – but it’s definitely exciting that his sexuality is starting to be explored. Little by little, we’re finally getting some LGBTQ rep in the MCU.

Loki continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.