Marvel Fans Are Losing It After Loki Confirms He’s Bisexual

Loki

The third episode of Marvel’s Loki debuted on Disney Plus today, and it brought with it a major revelation about Tom Hiddleston’s trickster. Ahead of the show’s arrival, there was much talk about it specifying that Loki is gender-fluid in the MCU, much as the character is in the comics. Now, episode 3 has made clear that another part of the God of Mischief’s comics identity is also canon in the MCU. Loki has confirmed that he’s bisexual.

Loki and his female variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) end up trapped on Lamentis 1 after escaping the TVA. Their only way off the planet before it’s destroyed is to board a refugee ship called the Ark. While on a train for the elite that’s headed there, the two Lokis open up about themselves a bit. Sylvie inquires about Loki’s love life, wondering if he ever had any royal romances back on Asgard.

“Must’ve been would-be-princesses,” she asks him. “Or perhaps another prince.” Loki doesn’t go into detail, but he does respond: “A bit of both. I suspect the same as you.” Though it’s delivered in a very casual way, this is a big deal as it makes Loki the very first openly bi character in the whole MCU. And, as you’d expect, this revelation is causing Marvel fans to lose it on social media.

And this happened during Pride Month, too. Nicely played, Marvel.

Now, we’re just waiting on Thor: Love and Thunder to have Valkyrie come out as bi, too.

We’ll have to see if Marvel is actually planning on giving the Asgardian prince a love interest of some sort – though Tom Hiddleston has teased just that happening – but it’s definitely exciting that his sexuality is starting to be explored. Little by little, we’re finally getting some LGBTQ rep in the MCU.

Loki continues next Wednesday on Disney Plus.

