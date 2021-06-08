Tom Hiddleston Reacts To Loki Gender-Fluid Reveal

Ahead of Loki‘s debut this Wednesday, Disney Plus recently released a new promo for the Marvel show that quietly confirmed that the antihero is gender-fluid. Fans went crazy over the revelation, as this is a key aspect of the comic book character that they’ve been waiting to see explored in the MCU for the longest time. And with it now confirmed that this element of the God of Mischief will factor into the series, Tom Hiddleston has addressed Loki’s gender-fluidity in a new interview.

While speaking with Inverse, Hiddleston explained that he’s always been eager to tackle the “breadth and range” of the Asgardian trickster ever since he signed up for the role a decade ago, acknowledging that Loki’s gender non-conforming nature has been part of him since the ancient Norse myths.

“It’s always been there in the comics for some time and in the history of the character for hundreds, if not thousands of years. Breadth and range of identity contained in the character has been emphasized and is something I was always aware of when I was first cast 10 years ago.”

Like Hiddleston says above, his gender-fluidity will be “emphasized” in Loki, which is something that the actor, director Kate Herron and showrunner Michael Waldron were very keen to do. The British star explained that the team felt “responsible” for this aspect of the antihero’s identity and “worked really hard” to get it right, as they understood how much it would mean to people.

“I know it was important to Kate Herron and Michael Waldron and to the whole team. And we were very aware, this is something we felt responsible for. I know how many people identify with Loki in particular and are eager for that representation, especially with this character. We worked really hard.”

The announcement over Loki’s gender-fluidity may preface the introduction of Lady Loki in the series, who’s believed to be played by Sophia Di Martino. Other alternate versions of Loki are also thought to feature, including Old Man Loki, probably portrayed by Richard E. Grant.

Assuming it’s properly addressed in the show, this makes Thor’s brother the MCU’s very first LGBTQ+ leading character. That should have happened long ago, of course, but at least we’ve finally reached this milestone.

Make sure to catch Loki when it premieres on Disney Plus on Wednesday.