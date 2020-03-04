New Loki Set Photos May Reveal First Look At The Female Loki

The first set photos from Marvel’s Loki TV series have hit the internet today, giving us our first glimpse of Tom Hiddleston back in character as the God of Mischief for his very own TV show, headed to Disney Plus next year. What’s more, they may have also revealed that an alternate version of the trickster is set to appear in the series.

Sophia Di Martino was announced to be joining the cast last November, with Deadline reporting that their sources had told them she was playing a female incarnation of Loki. If that’s correct, then this image shows us Lady Loki’s look in the series. As you can see, she’s sporting blond hair and a green costume that echoes the male Loki’s typical attire.

Additional intel has suggested Enchantress could appear in Loki as the main antagonist though, which has led some to wonder if Di Martino’s playing her instead. The actress’ hair color does lend some more evidence to that, after all, and Enchantress also favors green outfits in the comics. So, right now, this one could go either way.

It’s important to note that Hiddleston and Di Martino appear to be filming the same scene together as well. In the comics, Lady Loki’s the same person as the male Loki, who took female form when he possessed Lady Sif. Obviously, that’s not the case here, though, as Di Martino’s not Jaimie Alexander. Could the MCU’s Lady Loki be a doppelgänger of our Loki from a different universe, though?

Remember, Thor’s brother appears to be working for the Time Variance Authority in the show, as other set photos reveal him wearing a suit with what’s likely the TVA logo on it. Marvel’s D+ Super Bowl sizzle reel unveiled that Loki was captured by the organization, too, so it seems they pressgang him into working for them. Presumably to stop Lady Loki, or Enchantress, whichever one she ends up being.

Tell us, who do you think Sophia Di Martino is playing in Loki? And are you excited for the series? Let us know in the comments section below.