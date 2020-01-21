Loki Casting Call May Reveal The Show’s Main Villain

Loki is gearing up to start production soon, so Marvel is busy assembling the last of the cast and crew for their next Disney Plus TV show. And thanks to MCU Cosmic, we know that the studio is after two actresses to play stand-ins for a couple of major characters. Not only that, but the description for one of them may point to the identity of the series’ main villain.

According to Jeremy Conrad’s intel, Marvel has sent out a casting call for a female Caucasian between 5’6″ and 5’8″ with blonde hair. Conrad notes that the call was very keen to stress that blonde hair is a necessity for the part. The second actress they need, meanwhile, is an African American female, slightly taller than the blonde actress at 5’7″ to 5’9″.

It’s unclear which character the second description could apply to, but Conrad speculates that the first suggests that Enchantress might be appearing in Loki. Given that the blonde hair is such a key detail, that has to indicate the only prominent blonde woman in the Thor mythos – Amora the Enchantress.

This is just speculation based on the evidence at this stage, but it does line up exactly with a story that We Got This Covered brought you last fall. At the time, we told you that Marvel had decided to include Amora in Loki, with her appearance in the show potentially leading to a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, too. And now, it appears that our aforementioned scoop may’ve been confirmed thanks to Conrad’s intel.

Enchantress is perhaps the last properly notable Thor antagonist left for the MCU to tackle as well, so it would certainly make a lot of sense for her to debut in Loki and then return in the fourth Thor film. The Love in the title also teases a connection to the sorceress who was originally obsessed with winning the God of Thunder’s heart in the comics.

In any case, we know that Loki will consist of six episodes and arrives on the streaming service in spring 2021, making it the third MCU show to do so, following 2020’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.