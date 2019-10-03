The Villain For The Loki TV Show May’ve Been Revealed

Even though not too many specifics are out there regarding the upcoming Loki TV series set to air on the Disney Plus streaming service, you’d think more relevant news should be trickling down before long. After all, it will premiere in the not too distant future, so it’s not like we have to wait an eternity.

On that note, we can bring you a little something to chew on today, as our trusted sources – the same ones who told us that She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel shows were coming to Disney Plus before they were officially announced at D23 – are saying that Marvel Studios are seriously considering the Enchantress for a villainous role in Loki. And no, we’re not talking about the character popularized by DC’s Suicide Squad movie. Like Scarecrow, a character going by “Enchantress” exists in both DC and Marvel universes.

Right now, it’s being said that Enchantress could first appear in Loki, before moving on to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunder. Alternatively, it’s not been ruled out that she could be saved for a different film down the road instead. It’s important to stress how no firm decision has been made, though this is one character from Thor lore whom we’ve yet to see adapted to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so her inclusion would make a lot of sense.

Loki TV Series Gets Updated Logo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As you may have figured, Enchantress, or Amora as her real name happens to be, is one of the oldest Asgardians to appear in the 616. Long story short, she first showed up in 1964’s Journey into Mystery #103, and has been been a fixture ever since.

If you’d like a quick primer on her, then I’d highly recommend checking out the animated film Hulk vs. Thor. Despite it not having the longest of running times, the flick does make great use of Thor’s supporting cast, Loki and Enchantress included. In just 45 minutes or so, you’ll know the basics when it comes to her and anyone else with whom you may be unfamiliar, so be sure to put it on your viewing list.