Marvel Planning To Introduce A Female Loki In The MCU

After Loki was brutally killed in the opening scenes of Avengers: Infinity War, most assumed that this was a bind not even the God of Mischief could escape. But they hadn’t reckoned with time travel and parallel universes.

One of the most tantalizing dangling threads in Avengers: Endgame was when we returned to the events of The Avengers, where during their time heist, he swiped the Tesseract and disappeared. This is where we’ll pick up with the highly anticipated Disney Plus series Loki.

Information on precisely what the show will consist of is thin on the ground at the moment, but we have heard that we’ll see Loki traveling through time and space, changing historical events along the way. Something else that’ll be changing though is Loki himself…or potentially, herself.

Deadline is reporting that British actress Sophia Di Martino (perhaps best known for AMC’s Into the Badlands) has joined the cast and their “source close to the production” explains that she’ll be playing a female incarnation of Loki. As such, it looks like we’ll be getting both a female Thor and Loki within a short time of one another.

Now, before you get all hot and bothered below the line about the SJW-ification of Hollywood or whatever guff you’re spouting this week, this is entirely in keeping with the original Norse mythology that they originate in (which Marvel comics have also used). In the poem Thyrmskvitha, Loki convinces Thor to go undercover as the comely Freyja, with Loki posing as his sexy handmaiden and Thor ending up getting a marriage proposal for looking so damn cute.

Frankly, Loki couldn’t stop changing gender in the original sagas, at one point transforming into a mare, getting pregnant by a stallion and giving birth to Sleipnir – the “best of all the horses.” And while I’m sure Hiddleston could act the hell out of that story, I somehow doubt it’ll make it to the MCU. Even so, if you’ve got a bee in your bonnet about this news, then take it up with the Vikings.