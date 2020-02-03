First Loki Footage Teases A Classic Comics Organization

While the first official look at Disney Plus’ Loki during last night’s Super Bowl didn’t give us much to go on, we did manage to get a glimpse of what’s to come for the God of Mischief.

In the brief shot that depicted Tom Hiddleston’s character in the new series, Loki can be seen wearing what looks like a prison uniform, with an insignia on his chest that says “TVA.” This stands for Time Variance Authority, a fictional organization in the Marvel universe whose main responsibility is monitoring the different timelines in alternate realities to deal with anachronisms.

What this could imply, though, is still up for speculation. One probable assumption is that the time agency has captured Loki after his exit from Avengers: Endgame via the Tesseract. But it’s still unclear if the agency apprehends him for merely messing with the timeline in the last movie of the Infinity Saga or for his other misadventures after he escapes.

What’s more, the God of Mischief says something to an off-screen individual, perhaps himself, that further confirms our theory. “I’m going to burn this place to the ground,” he announces while smiling a wicked smile.

As for what Loki has done to get on the bad side of the TVA, producer Stephen Broussard had previously claimed that ‘time’ is an important component of the new series, saying:

“There’s a huge time travel component. There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki.”

Well, now we know who he’s running from and it’s the TVA, which is a great deal considering the secrecy surrounding this production. Meanwhile, we’ve recently learned that Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Loki, conspicuously raising the wow factor of the show tenfold. Suffice it to say, fans are positively excited and hope that it finally gives the God of Mischief the attention he deserves.