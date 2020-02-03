Watch: The God Of Mischief Returns In First Loki Footage

The upcoming slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows set to arrive on Disney Plus is really starting to heat up now. Hawkeye may have been delayed, but WandaVision has been pushed up several months and will now arrive this year, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already been in production for months, with set photos hitting the internet at an alarming rate.

With two MCU shows looking to drop by the end of this year then, Marvel Studios will surely be hoping to replicate that model, and we already know that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will be first out of the gates come 2021. Unfortunately, we haven’t learnt a whole lot about the spinoff so far other the fact that the narrative is set in an alternate reality, following the God of Mischief’s escape with the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame. And while we’re unlikely to find out more for a while yet, Marvel surprised us all earlier tonight by revealing the very first footage from the show, which you can see above.

Mixed into a promo to show off what’s coming to Disney Plus, the video not only teases Loki, but the aforementioned WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, too. Given its short length and the fact that it has to spotlight three different projects, we don’t get to see a whole lot of any of them, but fans will no doubt be buzzing over more of Tom Hiddleston in the role.

Before we catch back up with the beloved antihero though, we’ll first see what Bucky and Sam have been up to in TFATWS, before Wanda and Vision are reunited in their own show closer to the end of this year. And as for Loki, it finally hits Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. Don’t miss it.