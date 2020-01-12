Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over Hawkeye Show Being Delayed Indefinitely

Reports that the MCU’s Hawkeye TV show has been delayed indefinitely have prompted a mixed response from Marvel fans on social media.

Though Clint Barton’s Disney Plus series was previously expected to premiere in 2021, popular scoopster Charles Murphy relayed intel this weekend saying that the show has been removed from this year’s production schedule. Naturally, the internet has its opinions on the matter, and while some fans are hoping that the delay could help secure Hailee Steinfeld for the role of Kate Bishop, others would apparently be happy to see the series scrapped completely:

This may not be the reason behind Hawkeye's delay, but I sure do hope that it helps secure Hailee Steinfeld being cast as Kate Bishop pic.twitter.com/nYzGwbTBkn — Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) January 11, 2020

Disney HQ this past month pic.twitter.com/MNIcgEl75u — Kermitdrinkstea2 (@Tvpoll_rtfav2) January 11, 2020

No Renner no Hawkeye show — kylofan4life1977 (@kylofan4life191) January 12, 2020

>Scott Derrickson quits MoM over "creative differences"

>Hawkeye gets delayed for changes to the MCU's overall story days later

>MoM was said to include unexpected characters WANDA WHAT DID YOU DO TO CLINT — j the filthy ratman (@happy_grump) January 11, 2020

@MarvelStudios give maria and fury their own show instead of hawkeye pls i’m begging https://t.co/2Kw1qpfCQx pic.twitter.com/Yecsh8o8dZ — charlotte ‎⧗ (@rcmxnova) January 12, 2020

Jeremy Renner Shares New Image Of Hawkeye Series Logo And Kate Bishop 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

just cancel it and give us a maria hill show or a war machine show. — alexander is ia for exams | ⧗ ʬ⁸⁴⍟✪ᱬ (@widowsdoctor) January 11, 2020

Ok but like literally a Kate bishop show with mockingbird as a mentor instead of mcu Hawkeye would be THE BEST DECISION EVER https://t.co/qdKhsPdROL — shellhead (@starkfuturism) January 12, 2020

”hawkeye has now been removed from the studio’s 2020 production schedule” pic.twitter.com/vSqD3PYs8U — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) January 11, 2020

hawkeye show delayed ???? let’s keep it like that — ally (@poenut) January 12, 2020

Hawkeye should've bit the dust in Endgame. — Jaime (@Capguy04) January 11, 2020

As a fan of comic Hawkeye, GOOD! MCU Hawkeye is garbage and they would of done Kate so dirty in this show I was so worried https://t.co/NJd50aiymU — WM’sW (@MissMessyB) January 12, 2020

who wanted a hawkeye show anyway — Bront (@bmrow) January 12, 2020

According to recent reports, the delay of Hawkeye could allow Steinfeld to fit the show into her schedule, having already been in talks for the role of Kate Bishop. At the same time, it’s been speculated that production may have been pushed to a later date to account for changes in Marvel’s future plans for the MCU.

Of course, another element that might well have factored into the delay is the current controversy surrounding Jeremy Renner due to abuse allegations that emerged against the star last year. According to MCU Cosmic, Marvel is unlikely to remove the Hawkeye actor from the project, but may have delayed the series in the hope that the controversy will have died down before the show’s premiere.

In any case, there’s currently little reason to believe that the Hawkeye series won’t happen somewhere down the line, but in the meantime, Marvel has plenty more in the pipeline to keep the fans busy. Reports indicate, for example, that the Ms. Marvel TV show is set to begin production this April, while casting may have already begun for Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Before any of those projects see the light of day, however, the MCU’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.