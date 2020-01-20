Disney+ will soon be taking up the mantle of Marvel television in an effort to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a more interconnected way than ever before, with its first offering, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, arriving on the streaming service later this year. Spinning out of the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the series will follow Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes as they adapt to life in a world without Steve Rogers or the Avengers and work to shed the personas by which they’ve been defined for so long. The show will also feature the returns of Sharon Carter and Helmut Zemo, both of whom were last seen in Captain America: Civil War, as well as the debut of John Walker, alternately known as Super-Patriot and U.S.Agent, as the military’s officially-sanctioned successor to Captain America.

But according to a recent tweet by paparazzo AtlantaFilming, another familiar face has been seen on set and it’s one that most fans won’t be expecting. It seems that Ant-Man and the Wasp actress Hannah John-Kamen, who last appeared in the MCU in 2018 as the antagonistic Ava Starr, AKA Ghost, was spotted filming material for the forthcoming streaming series. And if you’ll recall, We Got This Covered first reported that Ghost would be returning in the show last week, so this would seem to confirm our scoop.

Of course, Ghost was last seen going on the run with Bill Foster after being cured of her quantum instability by a recently-retrieved Janet Van Dyne, who’d been rescued by her husband Hank Pym from the deepest levels of the Quantum Realm. Having previously been asked about her future in the MCU, John-Kamen had answered in customarily evasive fashion, joking that Marvel Studios makes its performers sign their contracts in blood before stitching their mouths shut (though Tom Holland apparently managed to dodge the lip-suturing procedure).

She admitted only that “Ghost didn’t die,” which complements Kevin Feige’s comments in the summer of 2018 when he told Birth.Movies.Death that Marvel Studios plans “to keep her around,” adding “we’ll see where we go with that.” Though the nature of her appearance is entirely unknown at this point, that “where” now seems to be the Disney+ streaming service.

Given the recent leak regarding the mid-credit scene of Black Widow, which allegedly establishes the creation of Thaddeus Ross’ Thunderbolts as we’ve already reported, it may be possible that Ghost’s return will set up her involvement in the team constructed by the Secretary of State to replace the Avengers in a post-Blip world. The male version of Ghost once served as a member of the squad in the comics, after all, joining during the 2009 Dark Reign event alongside Eric Grady’s version of Ant-Man and Yelena Belova’s version of the Black Widow, the latter of whom will make her big screen debut in Black Widow this May, and the Winter Soldier himself also led a later version of the team following the 2016 Avengers: Standoff! event.

In any case, whatever part Ghost has to play in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be fully revealed when the series begins streaming in late 2020.