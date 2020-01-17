Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes might be headlining The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but they’re far from the only familiar faces due to appear in the Disney Plus series. The show will also see Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) make a comeback, as well as the return of Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo, who’ll serve as the big bad. And according to some new intel, he won’t be the only MCU villain turning up.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and that a She-Hulk show was coming to Disney Plus, both of which have since been confirmed – that Hannah John-Kamen has been spotted on the set of Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Atlanta. The Ready Player One actress joined the Marvel universe in 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp as Ava Starr AKA The Ghost. We’re being told that she’ll only have a cameo in the TV series and it’s currently unclear how exactly she’ll factor into things, but it’s very possible that her role could tie into the upcoming Thunderbolts project.

Of course, there’s been a lot of talk about the Thunderbolts being brought into the MCU of late. WGTC previously shared the news that the team of supervillains press-ganged into doing good by General Ross was coming last April. MCU Cosmic later confirmed our scoop in November. Not to mention that in the comics, Zemo is the leader of the group, so if the Thunderbolts were to be set up anywhere, it would be in Falcon. It’s also been reported that Ross’ role in Black Widow could tee up the concept, too.

In any case, John-Kamen has teased that her character was kept alive for a reason, with director Peyton Reed also discussing the potential for more from the Ghost in Ant-Man 3. Given her redemption in the sequel, and also her cool set of skills, she’d definitely be a perfect recruit for Ross’ roster of Thunderbolts and it looks like we’ll find out if this is what her cameo’s related to when The Falcon and the Winter Solder arrives on Disney Plus this fall.