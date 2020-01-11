The set photos have been coming thick and fast lately for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, showing off the latest costumes for the core cast of the MCU’s first Disney Plus series.

In this new batch of pics, for instance, we get another look at Bucky Barnes actor Sebastian Stan’s latest outfit, complete with vibranium arm. Meanwhile, Sharon Carter of Captain America: The Winter Soldier fame – played once more by Emily VanCamp – has been spotted in civilian clothing. And then, of course, there’s Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo, flashing a cheeky grin as he sports his new supervillain outfit, but without the purple mask.

One notable absentee from these images is Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie, who made quite an impression last month when he was seen wearing a flashy new suit in a previous batch of set photos.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photos Feature New Looks At Bucky, Zemo And Sharon Carter 1 of 8

Other confirmed cast members include Wyatt Russell in the part of John Walker, as well as Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa in undisclosed roles. Nonetheless, it’s clear that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be largely focused on its various key players from the Captain America movies, suggesting that Steve Rogers’ presence will be heavily felt throughout the series, whether he actually appears onscreen or not.

In particular, it’s expected that the show will see Sam Wilson coming to terms with his new role as Steve’s successor, though we’ve yet to get any pics of Mackie sporting a Captain America costume. Regardless, all will be revealed when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney Plus later this year, though not before Marvel’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.