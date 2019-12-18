New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Pics Feature Sam, Bucky And Zemo

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first original Marvel Studios product set to hit Disney Plus, is already shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. Naturally, this means we’re routinely getting set pics coming our way that give us an increasingly clearer idea of what to expect in the six-part miniseries. This new batch of images, for instance, captures both leads Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, as well as the villain of the piece, Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo.

The first three photos showcase Sam Wilson having lunch with two other men, whose identities are unknown at this time. Bucky appears to be in the same establishment, but he’s not chowing down. The fourth pic, meanwhile, sees Bruhl walking along a road at night. While the Bucky shots give us another look at the Winter Soldier’s new threads, as revealed by previous photos, the Zemo image is probably the most noteworthy.

This will likely be Zemo’s costume for much of the show, as it closely matches up to what Bruhl wore in a specially-shot teaser for TFATWS shown exclusively at Comic-Con over the summer – though the actor shared some screenshots on Instagram. The fur on his coat recalls the furred shoulders that are part of the supervillain’s classic comic book outfit as well and though he’s not wearing it here, the Comic-Con teaser revealed that he’ll don the purple mask at some point in the run.

Bruhl’s also posted a pic of his chair on the set, which is labelled “Baron Zemo.” This may tell us that the Sokovian soldier will get his comic book counterpart’s noble ancestry in the series, something that wasn’t mentioned at all in his debut MCU appearance, Captain America: The Winter Soldier. As such, it sounds like we should get ready for a much more faithful version of the character this time around.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is due to land on the streaming service in fall 2020.