Disney Plus has been available in most regions for a while now, offering subscribers Marvel films, Pixar animation, Star Wars and, of course, every episode of The Simpsons (thanks, 20th Century Fox). But of course, it’s the original content that most people are excited for and while The Mandalorian is definitely going down well so far with viewers, the platform also has a ton of Marvel series coming down the pipeline.

The first in Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 lineup to drop onto the streaming site will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, and with the show now in production, we’re beginning to get some intriguing looks at it. Case in point: this behind the scenes photo which features Bucky – or rather, the aforementioned Stan, who plays the hero – rocking his new costume on set.

While it’s not exactly a huge difference from how we’ve previously seen the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are still a number of notable differences to his outfit here and we’re certainly digging some of the alterations they’ve made to his appearance. And remember, this is just a somewhat blurry low-res photo snapped on set. You can bet that the costume will look considerably better in glorious high definition on Disney Plus.

We imagine we’ll get some official stills before the show’s premiere, too, but for now, we’re happy to take these set photos as and when we get them and as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues on throughout its production, you can expect more to surface in the coming weeks ahead of the highly anticipated series debuting on Disney Plus next fall. Watch this space.