How To Get Disney Plus For Free On Launch Day

It’s fair to say that we’re all excited about the launch of Disney Plus today, given the ludicrous amount of content the platform will have. However, you may be thinking that the cost of adding another streaming subscription is just too much to bear at the moment, regardless of the quality of Disney Plus series like The Mandalorian. That may be true for some, but to make things easier on our wallets, MovieWeb have rounded up a couple options for getting Disney Plus for free, at least for a short period of time.

A few of these are fairly obvious, including the seven-day free trial you get for signing up, which then reverts to $6.99 a month, or $69.99 a year. Like all streaming services, there’s a risk that you could forget to cancel the trial and pay for a month, but with a little bit of planning, you could sample The Mandalorian and the other programming on the platform without having to make a long-term commitment.

For those eligible for special deals, there are more generous free streaming packages on the market, including a year’s subscription to Disney Plus for any Verizon customer with an unlimited contract. Handily, this is open to both new and existing Verizon subscribers, as well as anyone who has the company’s Fios internet service. So, if you’re thinking of switching phone or internet deals, this could be a useful perk.

Another route is to pick up a channel bundle, for example Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus for $12.99 a month, while we expect different carriers to package the Disney service with other offers for their subscribers. Of course, these deals are temporary, but worth checking out if you want a short or longer-term sample of Disney Plus from its launch. It’s also worth remembering that the platform’s lineup will only expand in the next few years, as rights deals holding back a large number of Marvel movies and other content are resolved.

Tell us, though, have you already signed up for Disney Plus, and if so, what are you most looking forward to seeing on the service? As always, share your thoughts down below.