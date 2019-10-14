Watch: Three-Hour Disney Plus Trailer Teases Star Wars, Marvel And More

You’ve no doubt heard of Disney’s soon-to-be-released streaming service (if you haven’t, where on earth have you been?).

It’s big – like b-i-g big – with enough content to give even Netflix a run for its money. What makes Disney Plus so enticing is the promise of Marvel and Star Wars movies, not to mention the wealth of nostalgia-filled treats (Bambi, Dumbo, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs… you name it) lining the digital roster.

As a matter of fact, the Disney Plus launch lineup is so ginormous that the Mouse House has today unveiled a three-hour mega-trailer showcasing “basically everything” that’s coming to the streaming service next month. And yes, it’s really three hours in length – you could even sneak in an Avengers: Endgame rewatch before Disney’s latest showreel is finished.

“It. Is. Time. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Mandalorian, check out basically everything coming to Disney+ in the US on November 12,” reads the description of the video.

This exceedingly long trailer arrives on the heels of Disney’s equally massive Twitter thread, which took the time to list every single title coming to Disney Plus at launch. The Mouse House also confirmed that new movies and TV shows will be announced in due time, but we think the message is starting to get across: Disney Plus comes packing an enviable lineup of content.

Whether there’s a good enough mixture of old and new remains to be seen, as part of what makes Netflix so special is the company’s commitment to original IP. Case in point: Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. Granted, the film itself is based on a novel and is decidedly R rated – something we won’t see on the Mouse House’s platform anytime soon.

Disney Plus is scheduled to boot online in the United States on November 12th with an intentional rollout expected soon thereafter.