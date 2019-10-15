Disney Plus Reveals Which MCU Movies Will Be Available On Launch Day

With the launch of Disney Plus now less than a month away, the studio has been steadily teasing its impressive release lineup on social media. Earlier today, we shared with you the epic three-hour (!) trailer that Disney have put out to let us know what to expect on November 12th and as well as highly anticipated new series like The Mandalorian, we’ll also be getting a vast number of titles from the Disney vaults, as well as those acquired via its takeover of Fox. However, Marvel fans may be disappointed at the number of MCU movies available on launch day.

It turns out that just seven MCU films will be available to stream in November, the result of the many streaming licenses that Disney already have for its roster of superhero movies. Given that the Mouse House want to centralize their assets on Disney Plus, we should be seeing the whole collection of movies eventually appear on the service, but for now, this is what they have for launch day:

While the inclusion of Captain Marvel shows Disney’s intent to make its streaming service the home for recently released properties, the other titles are a mixed bag. Of these, probably only Iron Man, Iron Man 3, and Guardians of the Galaxy can be considered as in the top tier of MCU movies, meaning fans will have to wait a while be able to pick from the full list of titles. The same issue should also apply to the international versions of Disney Plus, which will also likely be limited in their MCU offerings due to existing rights deals.

Of course, Disney Plus will have more than enough material on launch day for subscribers, including Star Wars movies, classic animation, Marvel animated series, and original content. Tell us, though, what do you think about the MCU movies on Disney Plus, and will it affect your decision to subscribe? As always, let us know in the comments down below.