New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Set Photo Teases Zemo’s Return

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first of Marvel Studios’ TV efforts to hit Disney Plus, has already entered production. We’ve seen a few set pics so far which tease what we can expect from the solo vehicle for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes but our latest photo from filming is just that of a chair. However, it’s the name on the chair that tells us a lot.

Daniel Bruhl took to Instagram today to confirm that he’s back to cause some havoc in the Marvel universe as Helmet Zemo. He made his debut as the master manipulator in Captain America: Civil War, in which his character managed to be one of the few villains to succeed in his plan – to tear apart the Avengers. He’ll be back with some new evil scheme in TFATWS, and this time he seems to be portrayed more in line with his classic comic book counterpart.

As you can see in the image below, Bruhl’s seat is labelled “Baron Zemo.” I could just be reading too much into this, but it’s worth noting that Zemo was not established to be a baron in Civil War. In fact, he appeared to have a working-class background, as he served as a colonel in the Sokovian army and alluded to his simple life in the suburbs with his family…before the Battle of Sokovia killed them.

Zemo does traditionally go by that title in the comics, though, as he’s part of a long line of German nobility in the source material. It’s possible that this series will bring a little bit of that backstory back into play, then. We know he’ll be donning his signature purple mask in the show, after all – as first revealed by Bruhl’s Instagram page again this past summer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier also features Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent and it’s due on the streaming service next fall.