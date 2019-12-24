Marvel Fans Going Crazy For Anthony Mackie’s New Falcon And The Winter Soldier Suit

It’s been almost two months now since filming began for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and in all that time, we’ve been getting a steady stream of photos from the set of the upcoming Disney Plus series.

So far, these behind-the-scenes picks have given us early glimpses of the new outfits to be worn by such MCU veterans as Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Daniel Brühl’s Baron Helmut Zemo, though none have attracted quite so much attention as the flashy suit sported by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson.

Over on Twitter, for instance, we’re seeing a range of responses from the fans. And while some of them aren’t entirely sold yet on Falcon’s garish new outfit, others are finding at least one clear thing to appreciate in the latest pics:

anthony mackie in this suit. oh my pic.twitter.com/UgFF0OFoIP — who the fucky is bucky? (@WYNTERBVRNES) December 23, 2019

What is mackie wearing? 🤔🤔 https://t.co/Wzm9d1ZICp — tired all the time (@blvthatschlitz) December 23, 2019

Anthony Mackie in this suit 🙌🏼 😍 I love it so much pic.twitter.com/AE8JoEnkLs — bianca (@isthisbianca) December 23, 2019

What the hell does Anthony Mackie have on? Is this an homage to Sam “Snap” Wilson’s past from the comics? #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier https://t.co/yTiAsi1sNr pic.twitter.com/RAVA4XO72g — Mel Brown (@OnScreenHeroics) December 24, 2019

I need ya’ll to focus… there’s birds, maybe falcons, in his suit KING pic.twitter.com/G0aYN3eUxD — the sensational she-lavs (@ironvell) December 23, 2019

Is Falcon SAUCED out?! https://t.co/eXCPls0zRe — Popeye's Chicken Sandwich Stan Account (@DominicJermealM) December 24, 2019

The Falcon’s suit offers a whole new layer to this onion i was not expecting pic.twitter.com/7EtMY535Th — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) December 23, 2019

It's almost as if Anthony Mackie spoke to the costume designer and said, "Yeah, that's right. Emphasize the ass." #AmericasAss pic.twitter.com/HpDljJFg5m — Falcon & Winter Soldier (@FWSupdates) December 24, 2019

When they said that Sam Wilson was going to be the next Captain America, we didn’t think he’d also try to take Steve Rogers’ title for “America’s Ass.” Regardless, after the tease delivered in the final minutes of Avengers: Endgame, it feels safe to assume that Falcon will be wearing his own version of the First Avenger’s costume at some point during the show.

For now, however, we’re left to wonder how exactly the series will try to justify putting Mackie in such a loud suit. Perhaps an undercover operation? Or are we going to find out that Sam just has really glitzy tastes? Either way, it’s hard to imagine his friend Bucky letting this outfit slide without some kind of snarky comment.

In any case, all will be revealed when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes to Disney Plus in the fall of 2020, though not before Marvel’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.