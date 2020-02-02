MCU Fans Are Wowed By Owen Wilson’s Casting In Loki

The upcoming slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects set to debut on Disney Plus are really starting to pick up the pace. Hawkeye may have been delayed, but WandaVision has been moved up several months to hit the streaming service at the end of this year, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently in the midst of production, with set photos hitting the internet with increasing regularity.

With two MCU shows set to be released by the end of 2020, Marvel Studios will presumably be looking to replicate that model, and the solo series for Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will be first out of the gates in early 2021. Not a lot is known about the spinoff so far besides the fact that the narrative will take place in an alternate reality following the title character’s escape with the Tesseract during Avengers: Endgame’s time heist, with the Infinity Stone’s powers allowing the story to take place across multiple time periods as the God of Mischief alters the course of human history.

Besides Hiddleston, the only other name announced for the cast was relatively unknown British actress Sophia Di Martino, until the recent revelation that Owen Wilson had signed on to play a major supporting role. The news sent fans into meltdown, and they went online in droves to react with exactly the word you would expect them to use.

This is a WOW moment 💀 pic.twitter.com/HQUrUhJKZf — 𝐓⎊𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒌 (@tuhinstark87) January 31, 2020

The newest member of the MCU is Owen Wilson I’m literally— pic.twitter.com/16opoF5NqZ — jen-ini flanagan ✨ holding for general hugs (@jenofthemoon) January 31, 2020

Marvel Studios has built something of a reputation when it comes to casting out of left-field, and the prospect of someone known primarily for the comedy shtick that has come to define both their career and established screen persona for almost 25 years is hugely exciting, especially when it comes to a six-episode limited series like Loki that involves an Asgardian god traveling through time.