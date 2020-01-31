Loki TV Show Adds Owen Wilson In Major Role

With production already underway on both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, Marvel is beginning to put the gears into motion for the third MCU TV show that’s coming to Disney Plus. Yes, Loki is now shooting and we’re starting to learn more and more about what to expect.

Of course, we already know that the series won’t focus on the Loki from the main MCU timeline, as he’s now unequivocally dead after being killed by Thanos at the start of Avengers: Infinity War. Instead, it’ll revolve around the one from the Battle of New York section of the Time Heist, which we saw in Avengers: Endgame, where he absconded with the Tesseract and in the process, created a new timeline.

Plot details still remain scarce for what he’ll be up to in the show, but ComicBook.com reports today that none other than Owen Wilson has joined the cast of Loki in what’s said to be a major role. What role that is, we don’t yet know, but expect him to have a big presence in the series.

Maybe we’ll get a little more insight into who he’s playing once the inevitable deluge of set pics begin to surface, but either way, we’re hopeful that it’s a role which will extend past just Loki. Who knows, he could even go on to appear in some of the movies?

In any case, before we catch back up with the God of Mischief, we’ll first see the aforementioned Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, both of which will be with us later this year, before Loki finally hits Disney Plus in the spring of next year. But first up, of course, is the beginning of Marvel’s Phase 4, which gets underway with the premiere of Black Widow on May 1st.