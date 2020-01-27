Tom Hiddleston Shares First BTS Video From Loki TV Show

With production already ongoing for both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, Marvel is now kicking off work on a third TV show that’s coming to Disney Plus. As per reports that the cameras have started rolling, Tom Hiddleston took to Instagram today to share a short video filmed behind the scenes on Loki.

The brief clip showcases the British actor on wires, practising a high jump onto a mat. You’d think that the MCU veteran would be used to these kind of stunts by now, but hilariously, he failed to stick the superhero landing on this take and ended up falling flat on his face.

See for yourself in the post below:

Loki will arrive in early 2021, which will mark a decade since Hiddleston made his first appearance as the God of Mischief all the way back in 2011’s Thor. The Asgardian was immediately a hit with fans and he soon returned to take on all of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in The Avengers. Since then, roles in Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame have followed. Now, at last, he’s finally getting his own vehicle.

As you probably already know, the show will star the version of the trickster from the alternate timeline created in Endgame, wherein Loki escaped after the Battle of New York with the Tesseract. So, expect more of a classic Loki, one who’s yet to undergo his redemption arc that culminated in his sacrifice in Infinity War.

Plot details are currently kept under wraps, but it’s believed that Loki will be traveling through Earth’s history in the six-part show. Enchantress could also serve as the main villain while it’s said that Kid Loki will debut, too. Also, expect some connections with Thor: Love and Thunder as well, as Loki will reportedly be planting a lot of seeds for the upcoming Phase 4 movie.