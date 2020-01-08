Marvel Casting Call May Be Teasing The MCU’s New Loki

Tom Hiddleston’s about to star in his own vehicle as the fan favorite God of Mischief in Disney Plus’ upcoming LokiÂ TV show, but there’s ever-growing speculation that other versions of the shapeshifting trickster will appear in the series, as well. In the comics, for instance, Thor’s brother has also taken on the form of Lady Loki and Kid Loki.

Well, a new casting call may be hinting at the coming of the latter in theÂ LokiÂ show. Insider Charles Murphy has got hold of a couple of character breakdowns for an unknown Marvel Studios project, which he deduces must be LokiÂ due to the uncertain shooting dates and the nature of the characters. The two roles are both for child actors, one male the other female. Both must be British, too, and the description for the boy sounds a lot like it could match up with Kid Loki, who’s reportedly being positioned as the MCU’s new Loki, as Hiddleston is apparently on his way out.

You can read the two casting calls below:

“Male, 10 years old, British, Open Ethnicity, smart and brave with a sharp wit and life experience beyond his yearsâ€¦RECURRING” “Female, 10 years old, British, Caucasian, in tears over a frightening situation, she relies on her intelligence and resilience to find a way out.”

As for the girl, Murphy suggests that they could be a younger version of the character that Sophia Di Martino is playing, as she was previously announced to be joining Loki‘s cast. Di Martino has been linked to both Lady Loki and Asgardian villainess the Enchantress. Murphy suggests, though, that she might instead be Loki’s childhood friend Leah, who appeared in Kieron Gillen’s Journey into Mystery run. That would also explain the female character described above.

We Got This Covered has reported in the past that Kid Loki may appear in the Disney Plus series and then turn up in Thor: Love and Thunder,Â too, perhaps as a permanent replacement for Hiddleston. And with these casting calls now out there, it certainly seems like that’s indeed the plan. As always, though, we’ll let you know as soon as we learn more about what the studio has in store forÂ LokiÂ and his future in the MCU.