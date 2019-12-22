Marvel May Be Replacing Tom Hiddleston With A New Loki In The MCU

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is arguably still the most beloved supervillain in the MCU. He’s been part of the franchise since almost the very beginning, meaning some might see it as unthinkable to replace him. But there’s a lot of precedence in the comics – and the original Norse myths – for the God of Mischief changing his form, so when the moment comes for the British star to take some time away from the Marvel universe, it wouldn’t break the canon to try something new with him. And that might be just what Marvel is planning.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Daniel Radcliffe is being eyed for Moon Knight and the Inhumans will appear in Ms. Marvel, both of which have since been confirmed – that the studio is all set to introduce Kid Loki in the upcoming Loki TV series, as one of his shape-shifted forms, with him appearing again in Thor: Love and Thunder. In the Thor movie, however, the trickster will somehow wind up getting stuck in that form and remain as Kid Loki, who’ll go on to show up in future projects.

To clarify, Hiddleston will be in LaT as well, but the movie will write him out for the foreseeable future by having him get stuck as the aforementioned Kid Loki. This doesn’t mean he’s gone for good, but we’re hearing that there’s a feeling amongst industry insiders that he’s more of less done with the MCU at this point. That’s not a surprise, either, given that the actor has voiced his opinion that Avengers: Infinity War completed his character’s arc perfectly. But at least we have his own miniseries and a supporting role in Thor 4 to look forward to first before he makes his exit.

In the comics, Kid Loki is the resurrected version of the Asgardian who’s essentially a separate being from the regular Loki. It doesn’t sound like they’re going this route in the MCU, though, and will simplify things to make him the adult one trapped in a child’s body. The MCU’s Kid Loki could be a fun character, then, provided they find a talented young actor to bring him to life.

Tell us, though, would you accept Tom Hiddleston leaving the MCU and being replaced by Kid Loki? Share your thoughts in the comments.